Updates: Ryan Neal Eager to Pair Up with 'Dog' Antoine Winfield Jr.

April 6 Updates

Twenty-five safeties received votes in last year's Associated Press All-Pro voting. Two of them will be playing together in the Buccaneers' secondary in 2023.

Former Seahawks standout Ryan Neal signed with the Bucs on Thursday and spoke excitedly about the opportunity to play in Tampa Bay's defense. He's particularly looking forward to joining forces with Antione Winfield Jr., with whom he shared some All-Pro attention at the end of last season.

"Oh yeah he's got game, I love his game," said Neal of his new teammate. "In the post he's a dog, anywhere you put him he's a dog. But I just love the way he hits, he's physical, he goes after the ball, [and] he can do everything you ask him to do. So, I'm excited to pair up with him, I can't wait to reach out to him and say what's up and build this chemistry up. I'm looking forward to it and trying to get this thing rolling so, I'm excited to play with him."

Neal also had high praise for Tampa Bay Head Coach Todd Bowles, whose work he admired from up close when the Bucs and Seahawks met in Germany last fall.

"One thing about him is he's a mastermind," said Neal. "He never ran the same thing so it was kind of hard trying to figure out what was going on. It was like, who's doing what? You don't know who's doing what, who's going where. I think it'll be really cool for me. I've done a lot of different things in [the Seattle] defense for the past four years, been in multiple positions. It'll be cool to see how [versatile] I can be. I'm looking forward to the challenge, man. I'm always looking to see if I can affect the game anywhere – that's always been a goal of mine. I'm excited to play for Coach [Bowles] – it'll definitely be exciting."