Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Ryan Neal Eager to Pair Up with 'Dog' Antoine Winfield Jr.

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Apr 06, 2023 at 01:51 PM
TAMPA, FL - July 25, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headshot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield Jr.

#31 S

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Minnesota

April 6 Updates

Twenty-five safeties received votes in last year's Associated Press All-Pro voting. Two of them will be playing together in the Buccaneers' secondary in 2023.

Former Seahawks standout Ryan Neal signed with the Bucs on Thursday and spoke excitedly about the opportunity to play in Tampa Bay's defense. He's particularly looking forward to joining forces with Antione Winfield Jr., with whom he shared some All-Pro attention at the end of last season.

"Oh yeah he's got game, I love his game," said Neal of his new teammate. "In the post he's a dog, anywhere you put him he's a dog. But I just love the way he hits, he's physical, he goes after the ball, [and] he can do everything you ask him to do. So, I'm excited to pair up with him, I can't wait to reach out to him and say what's up and build this chemistry up. I'm looking forward to it and trying to get this thing rolling so, I'm excited to play with him."

Neal also had high praise for Tampa Bay Head Coach Todd Bowles, whose work he admired from up close when the Bucs and Seahawks met in Germany last fall.

"One thing about him is he's a mastermind," said Neal. "He never ran the same thing so it was kind of hard trying to figure out what was going on. It was like, who's doing what? You don't know who's doing what, who's going where. I think it'll be really cool for me. I've done a lot of different things in [the Seattle] defense for the past four years, been in multiple positions. It'll be cool to see how [versatile] I can be. I'm looking forward to the challenge, man. I'm always looking to see if I can affect the game anywhere – that's always been a goal of mine. I'm excited to play for Coach [Bowles] – it'll definitely be exciting."

CLICK HERE for more on Neal's arrival in Tampa.

Related Content

news

Updates: Bucs Have O-Line Options, Upcoming Decision at 3rd QB

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of March

news

Updates: February 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of February 2023

news

Updates: January 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of January

news

Updates: December 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of December

news

Updates: November 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of November

news

Updates: October 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

news

Updates: September 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

news

Updates: Preseason 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs offseason

news

Updates: January 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular and post season

news

Updates: December 2021

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season

news

Updates: November 2021

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season

Advertising