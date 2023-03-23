Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Release K Ryan Succop

After three seasons as Tampa Bay's kicker, Ryan Succop departs as the franchise's all-time leader in both postseason scoring and field goal percentage

Mar 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Succop 16x9

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who had a perfect postseason run in 2020 and set several franchise records over his three seasons with the team. The Buccaneers have released a handful of accomplished veterans in the process of becoming salary-cap compliant for the 2023 league year.

Succop joined the Buccaneers in September of 2020, just 12 days before the start of the regular season and just three days before the final roster cuts. He subsequently beat out second-year kicker Matt Gay, who had a shaky finish to his rookie campaign, to provide steady marksmanship to a team that had added Tom Brady and had championship aspirations.

Succop gave the Buccaneers exactly what they were hoping for in 2020, making 28 of his 31 field goal attempts (90.3%), including all 20 from inside 40 yards. He set a franchise single-season record with 136 points scored. In the postseason, he was perfect on nine field goal tries and made 12 of 13 extra points as the Bucs won four straight games, including Super Bowl LV.

The following season, Succop went 25 of 30 on field goals and 56 of 59 on extra points for a total of 131 points scored, second in team annals only to his own mark in 2020. Last season, Succop compiled an 81.6% field goal rate (31 of 38), his lowest mark since 2011 except for a brief injury-plagued campaign with Tennessee in 2019. He was also just two of seven from 50 yards and beyond.

In all, Succop connected on 84 of his 99 field goal tries and 132 of his 141 extra point attempts. His field goal success rate of 84.8% with the Buccaneers is the best for any kicker in franchise history.

Following the release of Succop, the Buccaneers have one kicker on their 2023 roster after adding first-year man Jake Verity as a reserve/futures signing in January.

We're pretty familiar with transactions, too! Stop by your local Fifth Third Bank to get started or visit 53.com to learn more.

Related Content

news

Buccaneer Great Lavonte David Stays Home with New Deal

The Buccaneers and Lavonte David have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, extending the linebacker's career in Tampa, where he has already placed himself among the franchise's legends

news

Bucs Land Greg Gaines to Reinforce Defensive Front

The Buccaneers signed DL Greg Gaines to a one-year deal on Monday, reuniting the former Ram with his college teammate, Vita Vea and helping a defensive front thinned by free agency

news

Bucs Add Chase Edmonds to Backfield

RB Chase Edmonds, who split time in 2022 between Miami and Denver after four productive seasons with the Cardinals, signed with the Buccaneers on Monday, adding experienced depth to the backfield

news

Bucs Bring Back Cam Gill, Pat O'Connor

The Buccaneers helped their special teams and pass-rush depth on Monday by re-signing OLB Cam Gill and DL Patrick O'Connor, both of whom have been productive in limited roles

news

Bucs Release 2020 Playoff Hero Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers have released RB Leonard Fournette, who racked up more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage in three years with the team and set franchise playoff records in 2020

news

Bucs Release Cam Brate After Nine Prolific Seasons

The Buccaneers have released veteran TE Cameron Brate, who ranks as one of the most productive pass-catchers in team history

news

Jason Licht: Bucs Have Agreed to Terms with QB Baker Mayfield

On Thursday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht confirmed that the team has agreed to terms with free agent QB Baker Mayfield, setting up a competition for the starting job with third-year passer Kyle Trask

news

Anthony Nelson Agrees to Terms with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were able to retain fifth-year edge rusher Anthony Nelson, who has 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons and who provided several crucial plays down the stretch last season after becoming a starter

news

Jamel Dean Staying With Bucs, Agrees to Terms on New Four-Year Deal

Despite a tight salary cap situation, the Buccaneers were able to retain standout cornerback Jamel Dean on a new four-year contract just before the start of free agency

news

Bucs Agree to Terms with G Aaron Stinnie

The Bucs have retained guard Aaron Stinnie, a 2020 postseason standout, on a new one-year deal, adding another competitor for potential openings on the interior line

news

Bucs Trade Shaq Mason to Texans

The Buccaneers gained the second pick in the sixth round in a deal that sent veteran guard Shaq Mason to Houston on Wednesday…Acquired a year ago in a deal with the Patriots, Mason started 18 games for the Bucs in 2022

Advertising