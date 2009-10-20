Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add CB, Lose Askew for Season

Third-year cornerback Marcus McCauley, a former starter for the Vikings, is the newest addition to the Bucs' active roster, which also lost fullback B.J. Askew to the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday

Oct 20, 2009 at 12:33 PM
mccauley10_20_09_1_b.jpg

Former Vikings CB Marcus McAuley started nine games as a rookie in 2007

As has been the case on most Tuesdays during the 2009 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some roster adjustments before beginning the next week of practice. This week, there were was one new addition to the 53-man roster as well as one more player lost for the season.

The new Buccaneer is third-year cornerback Marcus McCauley, a former third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. The unfortunate player whose season came to an end Tuesday was veteran fullback B.J. Askew, who was placed on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list.

The team also released cornerback Derrick Roberson from the 53-man roster and re-signed him to its practice squad. The trio of maneuvers leaves the Buccaneers with one open spot on the roster, which will likely be filled before the team begins practice on Wednesday.

Askew will miss the rest of the season after sustaining back and neck injuries in a car accident early last week. He had played in the Bucs' first five games, with two starts, and was the only listed fullback on the team's roster. Versatile running back Earnest Graham assumed the lead-blocking duties on Sunday against Carolina and has proved both adept and willing in that role.

Askew, a seventh-year veteran who began his career with the New York Jets, is in his third season with the Buccaneers and each one has been interrupted by injuries. He lost six games in 2008 due to a hamstring ailment and was kept out of three contests in 2007 with an ankle injury.

Askew's misfortune pushes the number of Buccaneers on various reserve lists in 2009 to nine. Seven Tampa Bay players are on injured reserve – punter Josh Bidwell, cornerback E.J. Biggers, wide receiver Kelly Campbell, linebacker Angelo Crowell, tackle Xavier Fulton, safety Jermaine Phillips and fullback Byron Storer – and guard Arron Sears is on the reserve/did not report list.

The Vikings nabbed McCauley with the 72nd overall pick in 2007 and he played in 26 games with 10 starters over the next two seasons. As a rookie, McCauley played in all 16 games and opened nine of them, contributing 62 tackles, 10 passes defensed, one tackle for loss, one quarterback pressure and three stops on special teams. Last year, he appeared in 10 contests with one start and added four tackles and two stops on special teams.

The 6-1, 203-pound McCauley went to training camp with the Vikings again in 2009 but was released on the final roster cut-down. He was claimed off waivers by Detroit and appeared in one game for the Lions before being waived on September 29.

McCauley played his college football at Fresno State, appearing in 51 career games with 32 starts. He helped the Bulldogs to three consecutive bowl games and was a second-team all-conference selection as a junior. McCauley hails from Rancho Cordova, California.

Roberson was promoted to the Buccaneers' practice squad last Saturday but he was inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina. He had spent the previous four weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad after signing with the team on September 15.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Ace Kicker Ryan Succop, Too

The good news on the free agency front continues for the Buccaneers with a new deal done for K Ryan Succop, who made 37 of his 40 attempts in 2020 and set a new team scoring record
news

Donovan Smith Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

On the heels of an outstanding performance during the team's run to a Super Bowl championship, left tackle Donovan Smith has signed an extension to remain with the Buccaneers past the 2021 season
news

Gronk It Back! Rob Gronkowski Re-Signs with Bucs

Rob Gronkowski, most recently seen catching two touchdown passes in Super Bowl LV to give him 100 scores in his career, has signed a one-year deal to remain with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2021
news

Solid Line: Rakeem Nunez-Roches Stays with Bucs

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches has re-signed with Tampa Bay after filling a critical role on defense during the team's 2020 title run
news

Kevin Minter Re-Signs with Bucs Again

ILB Kevin Minter is re-signing with the Buccaneers for the third year in a row after spending the 2019-20 campaigns as a core special teamer and a valuable spot starter on defense
news

Chris Godwin Signs Franchise Tag Tender

WR Chris Godwin has signed the franchise tag tender he received last week, locking him in with the Bucs through at least 2021, though he and the team can continue to work on a long-term deal through mid-July
news

Shaq Barrett Stays in Tampa with Multi-Year Deal

OLB Shaq Barrett, one of the NFL's best edge rushers, will return to the Super Bowl champions after signing a new contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday
news

Bucs Re-Sign Playoff Standout Aaron Stinnie

Guard Aaron Stinnie, who performed well in three playoff starts including Super Bowl LV, re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday shortly before he would have become a restricted free agent
news

Tom Brady Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

After winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season as a Buccaneer, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has signed an extension that will keep him with the team past the original deal that covered the 2020-21 seasons
news

Lavonte David Stays with Bucs on New Multi-Year Deal

The last week before free agency ends with fantastic news for the Bucs, who have re-signed ILB Lavonte David, a seven-time team captain, a 2020 second-team All-Pro and one of the most accomplished players in team history
news

Bucs Place Franchise Tag on Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers have chosen to use their franchise player designation on WR Chris Godwin, who plays multiple important roles on offense and is a key part of the team's effort to defend its Super Bowl title
news

Bucs Re-Sign C.J. Prosise, Add Two More to 2021 Roster

The Bucs signed three more players to their 2021 roster on Friday, bringing veteran RB C.J. Prosise back and adding first-year players DL Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley
Advertising