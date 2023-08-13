Bucs Add QB Convert Cephus Johnson to Receiving Corps

Cephus Johnson, a former quarterback at South Alabama and Southeastern Louisiana, is trying to make it in the NFL as a wide receiver. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the second team to give him a shot.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers signed Johnson, who had been waived by the Minnesota Vikings last Tuesday. To make room on the 90-man preseason roster, the Buccaneers waived first-year cornerback Duron Lowe. Johnson initially joined the NFL this spring as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings.

Johnson (6-5, 220) played quarterback for two seasons (2018-19) at South Alabama before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana. He spent most of the Lions' 2021 fall season playing a diverse role that saw him run 37 times, haul in five receptions, throw five passes and score a total of seven touchdowns. He then split time at quarterback with Eli Sawyer last fall, throwing 10 touchdown passes and also rushing 89 times for 528 yards and five scores.

Johnson becomes the 12th wide receiver on the Bucs' preseason roster. Starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were held out of Friday's opener against Pittsburgh and might not see any action in Game Two against the New York Jets if they get sufficient work in the teams' two joint practices next week. In addition, rookie wideout Rakim Jarrett sat out Friday's game with sore legs.