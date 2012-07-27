Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add WR Cox, CB Wheaton as Camp Practices Begin

Just before practice on Friday, Tampa Bay filled two of the three roster openings it created Thursday evening, signing former Northern Illinois WR Landon Cox and former Southern Miss cornerback Marquese Wheaton

Jul 27, 2012 at 02:18 AM
Cox07_27_12_1_t.jpg


Landon Cox and Marquese Wheaton weren't on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 90-man roster when training camp officially began on Thursday morning, but both arrived early enough to make it to the very first practice.

Cox and Wheaton took the field with their new teammates on Friday after signing with the Buccaneers early in the morning.  They fill two of the three roster vacancies created during a flurry of maneuvers on Thursday evening, leaving one spot still to fill.

Both Cox and Wheaton entered the NFL as undrafted free agents, the former a year ago with the Cincinnati Bengals and Wheaton on Friday.  The Buccaneers actually had a previous look at Wheaton, as he was one of approximately four dozen players who took part in the team's rookie mini-camp in May on tryout contracts.  Wheaton joins nine other players from that tryout group who have since earned a spot on the training camp roster: defensive end Quintin Anderson, safety Sean Baker, running back De'Anthony Curtis, punter Eric Guthrie, tackle Jermarcus Hardrick, defensive tackle Jordan Nix, tight end Danny Noble, center Moe Petrus and cornerback Derrick Roberson.

Cox went to training camp with the Bengals last summer after being signed out of Northern Illinois, but was released on August 24.  At NIU, he played in 50 games and started 30, and in his last two seasons he recorded 80 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wheaton joins the Buccaneers out of Southern Miss, where he started all 14 games last season.  He recorded 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and three defensive touchdowns for the Golden Eagles.

The two newest Buccaneers help restore depth at two positions that were affected by Thursday's roster moves.  Cox takes a spot in the receiver room opened by the release of Dezmon Briscoe, and Wheaton gives the team an additional corner after Roberson was placed on the active/PUP list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Activate K.J. Britt, Elevate Two from Practice Squad

ILB K.J. Britt returns to action after missing five games while on injured reserve, and the rookie duo of WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner could play on Sunday after being activated from the practice squad

news

K.J. Britt Designated to Return from I.R.

The Buccaneers could soon have some reinforcement in the middle of their defense as second-year ILB K.J. Britt can now be activated from injured reserve at any point over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Waive Jaelon Darden

The Buccaneers opened a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by waiving second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden…In addition, T Dylan Cook and CB Ryan Smith were released from the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

news

Anthony Chesley and Ulysees Gilbert Activated For Monday Night Game

To help a couple depleted positions on defense, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and ILB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad, making them available to play on Monday night against the Saints

news

Logan Ryan Designated to Return from IR

The Bucs have designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks

news

Bucs Make Multiple Adjustments to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed rookie ILB J.J. Russell among a quartet of moves on Tuesday regarding their practice squad roster

news

Bucs Activate Giovani Bernard, Downgrade Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve on Saturday while also downgrading RB Leonard Fournette to out for Sunday's game…In addition, ILB J.J. Russell was waived and ILB Ulysees Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad

news

Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

Veteran RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Elevate Ulysees Gilbert, Ryan Smith for Munich Game

The Buccaneers used their two practice squad elevation options in Week 10 to round out the inside linebacker position and add a strong special teams player to the mix

news

Bucs Promote John Molchon, J.J. Russell to Active Roster

The Bucs signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell off their practice squad on Wednesday, then used the open spots on that latter unit to bring back OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule

news

Bucs Waive T Fred Johnson

The Bucs waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Monday after he had appeared in five games and saw limited action on special teams

Advertising