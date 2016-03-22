Bucs Agree to Terms with P Bryan Anger

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced that they had agreed to terms with former Jaguars punter Bryan Anger. Anger, a third-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2012, currently averages 46.8 yards per punt, which are the second-most of any punter in league history.
Pictures from Anger's career with the Jaguars.
For the past three seasons, Angers has been among the top-performing punters in the league. He was the league-leader in punting yards in 2014 and finished second in 2013 and 2015. He was also the NFL's leader in yards per punt in 2014.
Anger has played his entire four-year career with the Jaguars and averaged at least 45 yards per punt in each of his NFL seasons. During the 2012 season, Anger averaged a career-high 47.8 yards per attempt, which resulted in him being selected to NFL's All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Anger played collegiately at the University of California where he was a three-time All Pac-12 selection.