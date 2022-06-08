Carlton Davis Prioritizes 'Ball Skills' to Maximize Skillset Entering Year Five

Over his four-year tenure in Tampa Bay, Davis has accumulated six interceptions, recording one last season. He posted a career-high with four in 2020, as the Bucs went on to win Super Bowl LV. Conversely over the same timeframe, Davis accumulated 52 passes defensed, registering 11 in 2021. However, it is more challenging than ever to judge a cornerback's impact on the field. There is no set stat that measures production. Interceptions are often viewed as the all-encompassing testament of performance, but they do not paint the full picture of a cornerback's value.A player can be stout in press-man but does not necessarily have the chance to accumulate interceptions. The stat is often a byproduct of errant throws, a result of a team's formidable pass rush and not dominant cornerback play. Zone coverage is typically more conducive to tallying interceptions, while the cornerback focuses on the quarterback's eyes. But, I digress.

Davis has established himself as one of the best cover corners in the NFL, lining up across from the league's best. He excels at the line of scrimmage, utilizing his size and length to jam his opponent. Davis possesses the strength to press receivers off their route. This offseason, his goal is to focus on playing the ball well in the air, leveraging his size/length. His prowess as a shutdown corner combined with improved ball skills will optimize his skillset and place him near the top of the NFL's pecking order at the position.

Davis is tasked with mirroring multi-faceted offensive playmakers every week with extended knowledge of the opposition's tendencies on routes. He faces a future Hall of Fame receiver in Mike Evans during practice every day, enhancing his play. The 25-year-old has grown exponentially and enhanced his repertoire, garnering recognition after practice on Wednesday.

"He is sneaky quick but what people don't understand is Mike is a hell of a competitor," Davis remarked on Mike Evans. "There are days where, it's like day six of camp and he is going hard. My legs hurt, and I am barely getting out of my pedal, and he is full-speed, full-go and he is on a different timing than everybody else. He wants it more…he has the physical abilities, he can do it all, but his mental and how he approaches the game is so much different and underrated…he is a monster to go up against every day."