What's Next: Bucs Welcome Panthers for Home Opener

Both the Buccaneers and Panthers will be looking for their first wins of 2020. Tampa Bay lost the turnover battle and, largely for that reason, the game on Sunday against the Saints, 34-23. The Panthers played host to the Las Vegas Raiders in a back-and-forth affair that ended in a 34-30 victory for the visitors.

Though they lost on Josh Jacob's third touchdown of the game Sunday, the Panthers still made great use of one of the NFL's most consistently productive weapons, as running back Christian McCaffrey rolled up 134 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Last year, the Buccaneers and Panthers split their two contests but Tampa Bay managed to hold McCaffrey to 110 yards of offense in those two matchups combined.

The Panthers did debut a new offensive weapon in their opener, as former Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson opened his Carolina career with 115 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Anderson was the favored target of new Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the former Saint who threw for 270 yards in his Carolina debut.

The Buccaneers will counter with a defense that held Drew Brees and the Saints to 270 total yards of offense, including 189 through the air. CB Carlton Davis provided much of the coverage in the opener on All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, who was limited to 17 yards on three receptions, his most unproductive game in almost three years.