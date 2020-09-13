Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Bucs Welcome Panthers for Home Opener

The 2020 Buccaneers will play their first home game in Week Two – albeit in an empty stadium – with a second straight intra-division game against Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers

Sep 13, 2020 at 07:30 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

After falling to the Saints in New Orleans in their season-opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their first home game of 2020 on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Raymond James Stadium against the visiting Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers will be seeking their first victory with six-time Super Bowl-champion ﻿Tom Brady﻿ at the helm of the offense.

The Bucs' second straight intra-division matchup is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and it will be the first of two games the team plays without fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buccaneers are hoping they will be able to open their gates in Week Six against the Green Bay Packers. The Bucs-Saints game in the Louisiana Superdome was also played without a crowd.

Best Photos from Buccaneers vs. Saints | Week 1

View photos of Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup against New Orleans.

Inside linebacker Lavonte David takes the field for Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
1 / 100

Inside linebacker Lavonte David takes the field for Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Justin Watson during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
2 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Justin Watson during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coaches and players during the national anthem before Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
3 / 100

Coaches and players during the national anthem before Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown with Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
4 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown with Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
5 / 100

Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
6 / 100

Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and inside linebacker Devin White tackle Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamara.
7 / 100

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and inside linebacker Devin White tackle Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamara.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and inside linebacker Devin White tackle Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamara.
8 / 100

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and inside linebacker Devin White tackle Saints wide receiver Alvin Kamara.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady hands off to running back Ronald Jones II during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
9 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady hands off to running back Ronald Jones II during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
10 / 100

Running Back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
11 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Tristan Wirfs during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
12 / 100

Tackle Tristan Wirfs during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and running back Ronald Jones celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
13 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and running back Ronald Jones celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
14 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers offense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
15 / 100

Buccaneers offense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
16 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
17 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
18 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady scores his first touchdown with the Buccaneers during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
19 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense celebrate a touchdown during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

gameaction_00024
20 / 100
gameaction_00025
21 / 100
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul with Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
22 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul with Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
23 / 100

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
24 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
25 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
26 / 100

Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
27 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
28 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
29 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
30 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
31 / 100

Inside linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Buccaneers defense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
32 / 100

Buccaneers defense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
33 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
34 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
35 / 100

Defensive lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
36 / 100

Defensive Lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
37 / 100

Defensive Lineman William Gholston during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians with quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
38 / 100

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians with quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Buccaneers offense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
39 / 100

Buccaneers offense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
40 / 100

Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tackle Donovan Smith during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
41 / 100

Tackle Donovan Smith during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Justin Watson during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
42 / 100

Wide receiver Justin Watson during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
43 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball against New Orleans during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
44 / 100

Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball against New Orleans during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
45 / 100

Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

gameaction_00052
46 / 100
Tight end Rob Gronkowski runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
47 / 100

Tight end Rob Gronkowski runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Leonard Fournette runs the ball against the Saints during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
48 / 100

Running Back Leonard Fournette runs the ball against the Saints during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Mike Evans during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
49 / 100

Wide receiver Mike Evans during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight end Cameron Brate during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
50 / 100

Tight end Cameron Brate during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
51 / 100

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
52 / 100

Cornerback Carlton Davis during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
53 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers defense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
54 / 100

Buccaneers defense during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
55 / 100

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
56 / 100

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
57 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
58 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
59 / 100

Inside Linebacker Devin White during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
60 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Wide receiver Chris Godwin runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
61 / 100

Wide receiver Chris Godwin runs the ball during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
62 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight end Rob Gronkowski during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
63 / 100

Tight end Rob Gronkowski during Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
64 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

gameaction_00071
65 / 100
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
66 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
67 / 100

Running back Ronald Jones II runs the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight end O.J. Howard Quarterback during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
68 / 100

Tight end O.J. Howard Quarterback during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
69 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
70 / 100

Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
71 / 100

Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
72 / 100

Linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Linebackers Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul and Devin White during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
73 / 100

Linebackers Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul and Devin White during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
74 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul celebrates a sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
75 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul celebrates a sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul celebrates a sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
76 / 100

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul celebrates a sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
77 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
78 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Lavonte David celebrates during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
79 / 100

Inside linebacker Lavonte David celebrates during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
80 / 100

Inside linebacker Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
81 / 100

Inside linebacker Lavonte David during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
82 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Scotty Miller runs the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
83 / 100

Wide receiver Scotty Miller runs the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Kicker Ryan Succop kicks a field goal during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
84 / 100

Kicker Ryan Succop kicks a field goal during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Ryan Succop makes a field goal vs the New Orleans Saints during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
85 / 100

Kicker Ryan Succop makes a field goal vs the New Orleans Saints during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
86 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
87 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
88 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Punter Bradley Pinion punts the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
89 / 100

Punter Bradley Pinion punts the ball during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
90 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
91 / 100

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
92 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
gameaction_00101
93 / 100
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
94 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
95 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Scotty Miller during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
96 / 100

Wide receiver Scotty Miller during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Mike Evans during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
97 / 100

Wide receiver Mike Evans during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
98 / 100

Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
99 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One
100 / 100

Quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of Bucs vs. Saints, Week One

Both the Buccaneers and Panthers will be looking for their first wins of 2020. Tampa Bay lost the turnover battle and, largely for that reason, the game on Sunday against the Saints, 34-23. The Panthers played host to the Las Vegas Raiders in a back-and-forth affair that ended in a 34-30 victory for the visitors.

Though they lost on Josh Jacob's third touchdown of the game Sunday, the Panthers still made great use of one of the NFL's most consistently productive weapons, as running back Christian McCaffrey rolled up 134 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Last year, the Buccaneers and Panthers split their two contests but Tampa Bay managed to hold McCaffrey to 110 yards of offense in those two matchups combined.

The Panthers did debut a new offensive weapon in their opener, as former Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson opened his Carolina career with 115 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Anderson was the favored target of new Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the former Saint who threw for 270 yards in his Carolina debut.

The Buccaneers will counter with a defense that held Drew Brees and the Saints to 270 total yards of offense, including 189 through the air. CB Carlton Davis provided much of the coverage in the opener on All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, who was limited to 17 yards on three receptions, his most unproductive game in almost three years.

After one week, both the Buccaneers and Panthers find themselves looking up at the Saints, a game back of the three-time defending NFC South champs. A second straight division matchup could prove critical in the Bucs' attempts to keep pace with their foes from New Orleans. It could also be Tom Brady's first win as a Buccaneer…and the 220th of his career in the regular season.

