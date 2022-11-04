Buccaneers Center Ryan Jensen Nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award, Presented by USAA 

Annually, Jensen supports the Buccaneers' Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Accolades, which honors military families from each branch of the armed forces. He has also visited MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa through the USO Central Florida and has helped promote fundraising efforts for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

On any given Sunday, Jensen ensures that local military families enjoy a rare gameday experience. He has donated nearly $30,000 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation for his community ticket program "Jensen's G.I.'s," providing a variety of military organizations with the aforementioned memorable moment.

In the last couple of years, Jensen discovered a unique way to make a difference, connecting with the organization 'Southeastern Guide Dogs' to provide a $25,000 donation which sponsors a service dog for a veteran. That support will engender companionship and daily assistance for a military service member recovering from injury or PTSD. This effort, along with visiting local Veteran's Assistance hospitals and hosting zoom calls to support active-duty military families, is another way that Jensen personifies 'giving back' to the local military community.

USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the awardee's military or veteran charity of choice.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military and veteran community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor, empower, and connect with members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative. The league's military appreciation efforts culminate in November with NFL Salute to Service games and other special festivities honoring veterans, active-duty service members and their families. The Buccaneers will showcase military appreciation tributes at Raymond James Stadium on November 6 when the team hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday for the Buccaneers' Salute to Service Game, presented by USAA.