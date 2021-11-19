Bucs to Honor Military Service Members, Veterans and Families Throughout Monday's Salute to Service Game, Presented By USAA 

This Monday, Nov. 22, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New York Giants on a primetime stage, the Buccaneers will honor those who have sacrificed and served our country as part of the team's Salute to Service Game, presented by USAA. In conjunction with USAA, an Official Salute to Service Partner of the Buccaneers and the NFL, the team will carry out military appreciation tributes throughout the evening to honor and thank U.S. service members.

Upon arrival to Raymond James Stadium, fans visiting Bucs Beach in the South Plaza can check out armored military vehicles. Once inside the gates, fans will receive a Buccaneers hat courtesy of Raymond James.

Pre-game Military Enlistment Ceremony and Para-Commandos: Following player warm-ups, the Buccaneers will host a Military Enlistment Ceremony for 110 inductees of all service branches next to the pirate ship located above the north end zone. The ceremony will be conducted by General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command. Following the ceremony, members of the "Para-Commandos" – the U.S. SOCOM Parachute Team – will parachute onto the field.

Hero of the Game presented by Saint Leo University: Major General (Ret.) Clay Hutmacher: Prior to kickoff, the Buccaneers will continue a gameday tradition by honoring the team's military "Hero of the Game, presented by Saint Leo University." At every Buccaneers home game, a current or former military service member is stationed on the Pirate Ship in Buccaneer Cove to ready the team for kickoff. On Monday, the Buccaneers will honor Major General (Ret.) Clay Hutmacher, a career U.S. Army Officer who began his service as a private in the Marine Corps and rose to Army Major General through more than 40 years in uniform. As an Army Special Operations Aviator, he commanded at every level during his three tours with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, including Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. Hutmacher's last active-duty assignment was in 2018 as the Director of Operations for the U.S. Special Operation Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, where he now serves as the President & CEO of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The Special Operations Warrior Foundation provides fully funded education for all surviving children of special operations forces lost in the line of duty and all children of medal of honor recipients.

Team Introductions, Color Guard, National Anthem: During team introductions, 50 military guests of USAA will help display the large flags presented on the field… United States Central Command Joint Service Color Guard will present the colors and the national anthem will be performed by soldiers from The U.S. Army Band.

Honorary Guest of the Game (Coin Toss): General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command. Gen. McKenzie will serve as the Buccaneers' honorary Guest of the Game and will join the Buccaneers team captains at midfield for the coin toss. USAA has supplied a special Military Appreciation Coin that will be used for the toss.

Salute to Service Moment, presented by USAA: During a break in play, the public address announcer will ask all military members in attendance to stand and be honored for the game's Salute to Service Moment, presented by USAA.

Buccaneers Salute to Service Suite, supported by Jabil: At every Buccaneers home game, the team honors a distinguished group of military members in the Salute to Service Suite, supported by Jabil. Fans are encouraged to join players and coaches during a break in play in the second quarter to thank local servicemen and servicewomen for their sacrifices, as they are recognized aboard the Pirate Ship in Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, the Buccaneers will recognize the following service members:

Technical Sergeant Gavin Fisher (Air Force)

Specialist Elizabeth Munn (Army)

Sergeant First Class Brian Hernandez-Snyder (Army)

Avionics Electrical Technician Second Class David Dull (Coast Guard)

Electronics Technician Second Class Alexis Garcia (Navy)

Electricians Mate First Class Alex Sukhram (Navy)

Community Ticket Program: More than 125 military members and their families will enjoy the game at Raymond James Stadium courtesy of Buccaneers players and coaches as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation's community ticket program.

Buccaneers Visit to MacDill Air Force Base: On Wednesday, Nov. 17, in conjunction with USAA, Buccaneers Legend Martin Gramatica, Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear visited MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. The visit included trying out the base's KC-135 Simulator, participating in a marine patrol, and enjoying a meet and greet with service members. To see more from the visit at MacDill Air Force Base, visit Buccaneers.com.

2021 Buccaneers Salute to Service Award Nominee Ryan Jensen: On Nov. 8, the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2021 nominees for the 11th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. For the third year in a row, Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has been nominated for the award, which recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.

Jensen, an established leader on the Bucs offensive line, has made Salute to Service efforts a priority through everyday relationships, outreach programs and gameday initiatives. Annually, Jensen supports the Bucs' Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Awards, which honors military families from each branch of the armed forces. He has also visited MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa through the USO Central Florida, has helped promote fundraising efforts for military charities, and provides a special gameday experience for military families through his community ticket program "Jensen's G.I.'s."

Over the past year, he found a new and unique way to make an impact: the center sponsored a service dog for a local veteran – support that will provide companionship and daily assistance for a military service member recovering from injury. This effort, along with visiting local VA hospitals and hosting zoom calls to support active-duty military families, is another example of how Jensen continues to give back to the local military community.

As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the awardee's military or veteran charity of choice. Finalists will be announced in January and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LVI. To learn more about Jensen's support for the military and the Buccaneers' salute to service initiatives, visit Buccaneers.com.

NFL Salute to Service: The National Football League brings to life Salute to Service, the League's year-round effort to Honor, Empower and Connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. Salute to Service is highlighted during games in Weeks 9 – 11 and in other special events around the League, as fans and the NFL's 32 clubs demonstrate their gratitude for the sacrifices made by our military community.

Since 2011, this effort has raised more than $51 million for military and veteran support organizations - the NFL's Salute to Service Partners – which include the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project®.