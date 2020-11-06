Buccaneers To Honor Service Members And Veterans During Salute To Service Game, Presented By USAA

Hero of the Game: Captain Drake Allan Bazzle: Prior to kickoff, the Buccaneers will continue a gameday tradition by honoring the team's military "Hero of the Game." At every Buccaneers home game, a military service member is stationed on the Pirate Ship in Buccaneer Cove to ready the team for kickoff. On Sunday, the Buccaneers will honor Captain Drake Allan Bazzle of the United States Army National Guard. Captain Bazzle, of Tampa, recently completed a 14-month deployment in Kuwait as part of CENTCOM – Operation Spartan Shield. In his nine of years of service, Captain Bazzle has been honored with following Awards/Medals:

ARCOM (Army Commendation)

ARCAM (Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal)

Global War on Terrorism

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary

Overseas Service

Army Good Conduct

Buccaneers Salute to Service Suite, supported by Jabil: At every Buccaneers home game, the team honors a distinguished group of military members in the Salute to Service Suite, supported by Jabil. Fans are encouraged to join players and coaches during a break in play in the second quarter to thank local servicemen and servicewomen as they are recognized aboard the Pirate Ship at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, the Buccaneers will recognize the following:

Staff Sergeant Linda Balk (Air Force)

Major Dana Jacobs (Army)

Lieutenant Commander Rick McVoy (Navy)

Major Joy Crenshaw (Army)

Salute to Service Moment, presented by USAA: During a break in play, the public address announcer will ask all military members in attendance to stand and be honored for the game's Salute to Service Moment, presented by USAA.

NFL Salute to Service: Salute to Service is the NFL's year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families through long-standing partnerships that support our military community. The NFL, its clubs and players thank the Armed Forces serving in the United States and around the world. Join the NFL in Salute to Service by visiting NFL.com/Salute.

The league works with its core military charitable partners including the Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, USO, Bob Woodruff Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project, to fund programs and provide resources that positively impact veterans, active duty military and their families.

Since 2011, the NFL has donated more than $44 million to its military nonprofit partners.

The NFL supports the Pat Tillman Foundation; providing more than 695 service members, veterans and military spouses with academic scholarships through the Tillman Scholar Program.

Since 2007, NFL players and coaches have traveled on USO Tours to 27 countries to meet and thank more than 97,000 service members.

The NFL honors families of those who sacrificed their life serving our country through a partnership with TAPS. More than 5,000 surviving family members have participated in NFL recognition events since 2015.

With the NFL's support of Wounded Warrior Project, more than 185,000 wounded veterans and family support members have been provided access to free programs and resources in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care.

In 2019, the NFL and BWF extended their partnership with an $8 million, three-year partnership designed to optimize the positive impact that the NFL and its 32 clubs have on the military-veteran community by leveraging BWF's expertise in finding, funding and shaping programs that deliver measurable results.

Since 2011, USAA has used its sponsorship to honor and appreciate active-duty military, veterans and their families by creating unique opportunities that bring the military community and the NFL closer together. For more information on the Buccaneers' Salute to Service initiatives, visit www.buccaneers.com/community/salute-to-service.