Bucs' Rookies Visit MacDill Air Force Base In Partnership with USAA to Support Military Outreach Efforts and Service 

Buccaneers' Rookies visited MacDill Air Force Base on Monday to thank troops for their service, benefiting military outreach efforts in Tampa. 

Jun 14, 2022 at 04:49 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer rookie class continued their efforts to give back to the Tampa Bay community by visiting MacDill Air Force Base, sponsored by USAA. Bucs' defensive lineman Logan Hall, guard Luke Goedeke, running back Rachaad White, cornerback Zyon McCollum and the entire 2022 rookie class had their first opportunity to visit the local base since joining the team in April.

The visit was highlighted by a military working dog training session, a tour of 'Spirit of Tampa Bay,' a KC-135 Stratotanker, and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) demonstration. Players were also able to witness the re-enlistment ceremony and thank active-duty servicemen and women stationed in Tampa.

"It means everything. It means that I can wake up every day in America and know that I am safe, especially knowing that they are risking their lives every day for all of us," said cornerback Zyon McCollum, who recently had his best friend from high school enlist in the Air Force. The aircraft tour became his favorite part of the day, getting to walk in a loved one's "shoes for a day."

"I just have an [outpouring] of love for everybody who puts their life on the line like that."

The Buccaneers proudly support U.S. armed forces, and the team's military outreach efforts extend well beyond the football field. Along with the annual Salute to Service game, the Buccaneers participate in a wide variety of community initiatives to benefit those who serve our country. Game day ticket programs, Veterans' hospital visits, and events with wounded warriors are just some of the many ways the team strives to give back to the U.S. military.

Bucs' second-round selection Logan Hall grew up in a military family. The base tour brought a smile to his face and a sense of childhood nostalgia.

"Today was awesome for me to get out into the community and interact with Bucs fans," Hall described. "Not only that, but men in uniform mean a lot to me because like you said, I am from a military background, and I have a lot of respect for men in uniform. My dad, Phillip Hall, served for 22 years and my stepdad, Joseph Organ [served] for 19 years, both in the Army."

This year, the rookie class will collectively volunteer their time through a variety of programs and efforts to help introduce and connect the team's youngest players with the Tampa Bay community and the charitable causes in the area. To learn more about the Buccaneers' efforts to give back, visit www.buccaneers.com.

"As you know, military members are from all over the country not just from here in Tampa Bay, but Tampa Bay is such a wonderful organization that even if they are a fan from somewhere else, they quickly become a fan of the Bucs," said Terry Montrose.

Bucs Rookies Visit the MacDill Air Force Base Gallery 

The 2022 rookies spent the day exploring the MacDill Air Force Base. The visit was presented by USAA.

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 and Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 and Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member gets reenlisted during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member gets reenlisted during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Rookies during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Rookies during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo
39 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Cade Otton #8, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Cade Otton #8, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Explosion demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Explosion demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Banner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Banner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Signage during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Signage during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 78

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising