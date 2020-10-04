Chargers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and Fournette Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without two key contributors to their offense on Sunday as both wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette are among the team's six inactive players for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Godwin, who will be missing his second game in three weeks, this time due to a hamstring injury, was Tampa Bay's leading receiver in 2019 with 1,333 yards. Fournette has shared backfield duties with Ronald Jones this season and is second on the team with 123 rushing yards.

The Buccaneers have kept rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn active and he may get his first opportunity to contribute on offense in Fournette's absence. The receiving corps will run five deep on Sunday as Scotty Miller has been cleared to play, joining Mike Evans, Justin Watson, Tyler Johnson and Jaydon Mickens.