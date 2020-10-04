Chargers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and Fournette Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without two key contributors to their offense on Sunday as both wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette are among the team's six inactive players for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Godwin, who will be missing his second game in three weeks, this time due to a hamstring injury, was Tampa Bay's leading receiver in 2019 with 1,333 yards. Fournette has shared backfield duties with Ronald Jones this season and is second on the team with 123 rushing yards.
The Buccaneers have kept rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn active and he may get his first opportunity to contribute on offense in Fournette's absence. The receiving corps will run five deep on Sunday as Scotty Miller has been cleared to play, joining Mike Evans, Justin Watson, Tyler Johnson and Jaydon Mickens.
The Chargers are without their Week One starting quarterback, two-fifths of their starting offensive line and their number-two receiver as Tyrod Taylor, Bryan Bulaga, Trai Turner and Mike Williams are all inactive. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will make his third straight start. The Chargers also had four players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but the only one who is unable to go on Sunday is reserve offensive tackle Storm Norton. Starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who was on that list, has been cleared to play.
BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
- DL Khalil Davis
- RB Leonard Fournette
- WR Chris Godwin
- OLB Cam Gill
- QB Ryan Griffin
- G Aaron Stinnie
Fournette and Godwin are out due to injury.
CHARGERS INACTIVES
- S Jahleel Addae
- T Bryan Bulaga
- T Storm Norton
- WR Joe Reed
- QB Tyrod Taylor
- G Trai Turner
- WR Mike Williams
Bulaga, Taylor, Turner and Williams are out due to injury.