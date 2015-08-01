Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Cheerleader Calendar on Sale Now

This year's cheerleader calendar is available for purchase.

Aug 01, 2015 at 02:35 AM

Cheerleader Calendar Reveal

Photos from the 2015 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders calendar reveal at One Buc Place.

Over the past few months, Buccaneers.com has posted photos and videos from the Buccaneers Cheerleader's calendar shoot. Now, all of the cheerleaders' and photographers' hard work has come together and the calendar is available for purchase.

BUY: BUCCANEERS CHEERLEADER CALENDAR

[

cheercalendarstory.jpg

](http://shop.buccaneers.com/catalog/product/138681)

"The 16-month calendar features all 30 members of the 2015 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders photographed in beautiful Anna Maria Island, Florida," said Tara Battiato, the Bucs' Cheerleading and Mascot Manager. "Showcasing custom designs, the swimwear highlights the Buccaneers colors and logos and also commemorates the franchise's 40th season celebration."

The calendar can be purchased online, or in person at the Bucs' training camp.

