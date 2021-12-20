Chris Godwin Approaches Bucs Record Before Injury

As it turns out, that's a final 2021 total for Godwin, who will not get a chance to top 100 catches or catch Johnson at the top of the list due to an ACL tear. Godwin also won't improve his totals relative to the league's other top receivers but he had moved into the top five in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, with four Week 15 games still to be played on Monday and Tuesday nights.