Dominant Defense Drives Bucs to Season-Opening Win in Dallas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the most points in the NFL over Tom Brady's first two seasons with the franchise, a span in which the team won a Super Bowl and went 29-10 overall. If Sunday night's season-opener in Dallas is any indication, the Buccaneers may occasionally win with defense in Brady's third season.

Well, defense and a little smattering of Mike Evans doing what he does best.

For the second season in a row, Tampa Bay opened its schedule with a prime-time win over the Cowboys, but this one was stylistically very different than last year's 31-29 shootout in Tampa. In a 19-3 decision at AT&T Stadium, the Buccaneers defense dominated against the highest-scoring team from a year ago, limiting the Cowboys to 244 yards and 12 first downs and not allowing a point after an opening-drive field goal. On offense, Leonard Fournette's 127 yards led a grind-it-out attack that consistently moved the ball but struggled to finish drives in the red zone. Ryan Succop made four of his five field goal tries, with a long of 47.

First-half injuries to left tackle Donovan Smith and wide receiver Chris Godwin may have affected the play-calling in the second half, particularly with Dallas LB Micah Parsons wreaking havoc on third downs, but the Buccaneers presented a more balanced attack from the start. At halftime, the Buccaneers had run the ball 16 times while attempting 18 pass plays.

"We were trying to take what they gave us," said Head Coach Todd Bowles after the game. "They gave us some things up front and Lenny did a heck of a job running hard and physical and finding the hole. I thought the offensive line did a great job blocking. It was a total team effort tonight."

The Buccaneers didn't punt or turn the ball over in the first half and went into the intermission with a 219-95 edge in total yardage but held only a 12-3 lead thanks to those red zone woes, including two drives that ended on third-down sacks by Parsons, the unanimous 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Tampa Bay finally cracked the end zone late in the third quarter on a 79-yard drive that started with three runs for 37 yards by Fournette and ended with three catches for 32 yards by Evans, the last an acrobatic one-handed grab for a five-yard score.

"We've got to finish a little bit more in the red zone, but for the first game against a great team we played pretty good," said Bowles.

ILB Devin White recorded two sacks and a key fourth-quarter pass break up on fourth down to lead a defense that held Dak Prescott to 14 completions in 29 attempts for 134 yards and one interception by Antoine Winfield Jr. in the second quarter. ILB Lavonte David added six tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed while Anthony Nelson and Vita Vea each had sacks. The Cowboys were held to 71 yards on the ground and 3.9 yards per carry.

"I thought the guys did a great job in preparation all week," said Bowles. "The biggest thing was communication. Hats off to the guys, Devin and Lavonte led them with Vita. I thought all the guys were in synch and they did a great job tonight."

Brady was efficient on the night, completing 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception and getting the ball to seven different pass-catchers. One of those was newcomer Julio Jones, whose 48-yard catch down the left sideline shortly before halftime set up a field goal and was the Bucs' longest play of the game. Jones finished with 86 yards from scrimmage, which included three catches as well as two end-around runs for 17 yards. Brady's final passing yardage total was his fifth-lowest in a game since joining the Buccaneers.

Godwin's evening started out in grand fashion, as he took a screen pass for 24 yards on the Bucs' first play from scrimmage. The sixth-year receiver was making a remarkably quick return from a torn ACL suffered last December, and he contributed three catches for 35 yards but unfortunately was knocked out just before halftime by a hamstring injury. Smith was lost earlier in the second quarter to an elbow injury, leaving Josh Wells to finish the game at left tackle.

"The good thing is it wasn't his knee," said Bowles of Godwin's injury. "We're happy about that and he was playing free and playing normal so hopefully he can get back and continue the things that he started."

The Buccaneers got good work from their special teams, including Succop's 13 points. Rookie punter Jake Camarda averaged 50.7 yards per punt with a net of 43.0 and dropped two inside the 20. TE Cade Otton and ILB K.J. Britt each had two kick-coverage stops as the Bucs held dangerous return man KaVontae Turpin in check.

"I thought the special teams did a great job of setting us up for some things and not letting that returner out," said Bowles. "I was definitely scared of him."

The Bucs moved to 1-0 with the win and are tied with New Orleans for the lead in the NFC South after one week. Those two teams will square off in the Superdome next Sunday.

Dallas got the ball first but had to start at their own 14 after a great open-field tackle by ILB K.J. Britt on KaVontae Turpin. The Cowboys got a quick first down but then lost eight yards on a reverse that OLB Shaq Barrett completely sniffed out. Prescott kept the drive alive with a sharp 16-yard pass over the middle to Lamb on third-and-seven. Two Elliott runs got the ball across midfield and led to a new set of downs at the Bucs' 42. Prescott converted another third down three plays later with a nine-yard slant to WR Noah Brown. Rookie DL Logan Hall recorded his first tackle (and tackle for loss) on the next play, stopping a Wildcat run by Tony Pollard, and tight coverage forced two incompletions to force Dallas into a 51-yard field goal try. Brett Maher nailed it for the first points of the game.

After a false start, the Buccaneers' offensive season started in a very encouraging manner – a tunnel screen to Godwin that he exploited for a gain of 24. Two plays later, Brady had time to throw and settled on a deep curl to Evans for another 20 yards. Two Fournette runs left the Bucs in a third-and-one at the Dallas 25 and a counter by Fournette failed, leading to a field goal try by Succop. The veteran kicker nailed the 44-yard attempt to tie the game with five minutes left in the first quarter.