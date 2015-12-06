Bucs Defeat Falcons, 23-19, in Week 13

After a late-game rally, the Buccaneers advanced to 6-6 after downing the Falcons, 23-19, at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Down by three with two minutes to go, the Buccaneers were faced with a third-and-long from outside field goal range. Jameis Winston ripped off a 20-yard run, picking up the first down and moving the Bucs into field goal range. Winston appeared to be stopped, but was able to move the chains with extra effort. With 1:39 to play, Winston found Mike Evans in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Falcons got the ball back with under two minutes to go but Lavonte David picked off Matt Ryan to seal the victory.

Winston had a strong game, completing 18 passes for 227 yards in addition to his touchdown. He also scored on the ground, picking up a touchdown on a five-yard run. He finished the day with a 89.6 passer rating.

Evans led the Bucs with five catches, including his touchdown. Vincent Jackson led the Bucs in receiving yards, picking up 87 yards on three catches, which was an average of 29 yards per catch.

Winston was aided by yet another strong performance from his running backs. Doug Martin and Charles Sims combined for 166 yards, 95 of which were picked up by Martin. Entering this game, Martin was No. 2 in the NFL in total rushing yards.