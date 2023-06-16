Draft Class Signings, Creamsicle Game & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Draft Class Signings

On Wednesday afternoon, the Buccaneers signed first-round pick Calijah Kancey and third-rounder Yaya Diaby to their rookie contracts. That leaves only second-round selection Cody Mauch still unsigned of the club's 2023 rookie class. Kancey, a defensive lineman out of the University of Pittsburgh who was taken with the 19th-overall selection in April, inked a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option, which is standard for all first-round selections. Diaby, an outside linebacker from Louisville and the 82nd-overall pick, signed a four-year contract, as is customary for all players selected in the second through seventh rounds. Last week, the Buccaneers got deals done with five players selected in the fifth and sixth rounds: inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis, tight end Payne Durham, defensive back Josh Hayes, wide receiver Trey Palmer and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez.

Mandatory Minicamp Concludes

The Buccaneers' offseason program officially wrapped up on Thursday as the team concluded its three-day mandatory minicamp under the Florida heat. The camp began on Tuesday with full attendance before the start of the approximate five-week allotted break before training camp.

"We've got a good amount of the concepts installed," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. As far as the mixing and matching and things we have to do, we'll get that done in training camp. It's kind of hard without pads to really get the running game installed, but we got the concepts done so we were happy about that."

Cut and Color Funds the Cure

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their efforts in the fight against childhood cancer through the "Cut and Color Funds The Cure" event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) on Wednesday. Buccaneers staff members, led by Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, had their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Training Center to raise funds/awareness to help mitigate childhood cancer. During the event, a $40,000 check was presented to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Upon its conclusion, additional donations brought the team's final fundraising amount to more than $65,000, putting the Buccaneers' nine-year Cut and Color Funds The Cure total at more than $685,000.

Creamsicle Game Announcement

For the first time in over a decade, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be donning nostalgic orange and white this fall. The Buccaneers announced on Monday that they will wear their historic "Creamsicle" uniforms against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15, in Week Six of the 2023 NFL season. This marks the first time since the 2012 campaign that the team will sport a version of the classic uniforms it wore for the first 21 seasons since its inception.