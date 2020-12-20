Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Falcons

4 STATS THAT MATTER

· 70.8/48.9/109.3/87.8. The Buccaneers beat a good Vikings team by 12 points last Sunday and one of the main factors in that scoring differential was red zone efficiency. Tampa Bay's offense got three red zone opportunities and came away with two touchdowns and a field goal. The Vikings breached the Bucs' red zone four time and did get two touchdowns but came up empty on the other two. That area of the field could be an advantage for the Bucs again in Week 15; the first two number above are the Bucs' and Falcons' red zone touchdown efficiency on the year, with Tampa Bay ranking sixth and Atlanta ranking 31st. Tom Brady's passer rating in the red zone in 2020 is 109.3, which while quite good is actually just 12th-best in the NFL. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan's red zone passer rating is 87.8, which ranks 37th.

· 55.3. That's the distance in the air that Brady's 48-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller traveled last Sunday, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Miller caught the pass with only one yard of separation between him and the defender. That was Tampa Bay's longest touchdown pass of the year so far, and Brady's four longest completions in terms of air yards this season have gone to Miller. Now healthy after fighting through hip and groin injuries in the middle of the year, Miller may be poised to deliver some more big plays down the stretch.

· +3/7-0. The Falcons are tied for 12th in the league with a turnover differential of +3, and that makes them a significant outlier. Of the top 17 teams in the league in terms of turnover differential, only the Falcons and the Panthers have a losing record. Atlanta has generally made their takeaways count, too, averaging 4.1 points per turnover forced to tie for fifth in the NFL. Improving their differential on Sunday would probably be the best way for the Falcons to deny the Buccaneers the win they need for their playoff hunt. The Bucs are 7-0 this season when they win the turnover battle and 1-5 when they tie it or lose it.

· 68.5%/84.0%. This one is simple. Since the NFL expanded its playoff field to six teams per conference in 1990, 124 teams have started out with an 8-5 record and 85 of them, or 68.5%, made the playoffs. That's where the Buccaneers stand now. A win in Atlanta would improve their record to 9-5, and teams with that record have been much closer to a playoff lock. In the same span, 106 teams started out 9-5 and 89 of them, or 84.0%, made the playoffs. The last 9-5 team to miss the playoffs was the N.Y. Jets, but they did finish with a 10-6 record, which would be enough to put the Bucs in this year. In fact, all of those percentages would be a little higher if there had been seven playoff spots per conference, as there are this year.

3 LINEUP NOTES

· As noted above, Donovan Smith will not be available against the Falcons on Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This will be just the second start out of a possible 94 that Smith has missed since entering the league in 2015. Similarly, the first one came late last year in Week 15 on the road (in Detroit), with Josh Wells stepping in as his replacement. Wells is likely to get the call again on Sunday.

· The Falcons will be without star wide receiver Julio Jones, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury for much of the season. This will be the fifth game that Jones is missed in 2020, though it will mark the first time he's sat out two in a row. Russell Gage stepped into Jones's starting spot last week against the Chargers and caught five passes for 82 yards.

· The Falcons may have to turn to some reserves on their offensive line. Right tackle Kaleb McGary missed last week's game against the Chargers due to what the team termed "personal matters" and he did not practice at all this week. Left guard James Carpenter has missed the last two games due to a groin injury and was limited in practice all week leading up to this Sunday's game. Both players are listed as "questionable" on Atlanta's Friday injury report. They were replaced last week by Justin McCray at left guard and Matt Gono at right tackle.

2 CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY THE FALCONS

The Falcons have two things that are not common for a 4-9 team: a positive scoring differential (+0.5 points per game) and a positive turnover margin (+3). As has been the case for virtually all of Matt Ryan's decorated career, the Falcons have little difficulty moving the ball through the air. They rank sixth in passing yards per game in 2020 and haven't ranked lower than eighth in that category in any season since 2010. Even with Julio Jones sidelined, that passing attack features one of the NFL's best receivers in third-year man Calvin Ridley. The Atlanta defense ranks 10th against the run and its kicker, Younghoe Koo is deserving of All-Pro honors in his first full season in the job. Here is a specific challenge on each side of the ball the Buccaneers will face on Sunday.

One key goal for the Buccaneers' offense on Sunday, particularly it's blockers up front: Know where linebacker Deion Jones is and where he's likely going. Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017 but may be having his best season yet in 2020, is the Falcons' most productive defender across the board. He's second on the team with 84 tackles, first with 3.5 sacks, tied for first with eight tackles for loss, second with eight quarterback hits, second with two interceptions and tied for first with six passes defensed. Those numbers paint an accurate picture of a middle-of-the-field defender who can make impact plays on all three levels. Smith's speed and fluidity makes him one of the league's best coverage linebackers and he can take a tight end deep down the middle of the field when drawing that assignment in Cover Two looks. He's instinctive, too, using that speed to quickly close on running backs in the gap. And he's shown a newfound pass rush ability in 2020, already more than doubling his career highs for both sacks and QB hits. Expect to see a lot of quarterback and linemen finger-pointing in Jones' direction before the snap on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' secondary needs to be prepared for wide receiver Calvin Ridley to go deep. At midseason, he had the highest number of deep routes run in the NFL, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Through 13 games, he has produced 17 receptions of 20 or more yards, including five over 30 with a long of 63. Four of those 17 catches have come in the first quarter, so Matt Ryan may not wait long to target his top receiver (particularly with Julio Jones out) down the field. Ridley doesn't often operate out of the slot, and he has more frequently lined up wide right (304 snaps) than left (227). However, he has more often gone deep from the left side, with nine of his 13 longest routes run coming off plays where he lined up on that side. If the Buccaneers chose to keep their corners on their usual sides and not have Carlton Davis travel with Ridley, that would mean Jamel Dean will be in coverage on Ridley when he lines up to the left, which is a good speed matchup for Tampa Bay. Ridley leads the Falcons in targets and that won't change with Jones out. He has produced 1,029 yards and eight touchdowns and is averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

1 KEY THOUGHT FROM BRUCE ARIANS AT THE END OF THE WEEK

On the importance of Sunday's game and the challenge the Falcons present despite their 4-9 record: