Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Packers, NFC Championship Game

4 STATS THAT MATTER

· 14%/14%. Get ready for some big plays on Sunday…or at least some attempts to get big plays. Not only did the Packers and Buccaneers finish first and third, respectively, in scoring in 2020 but they were also the two most likely teams to throw the ball deep. According to Next Gen Stats, both Brady and Rodgers threw deep on 14% of their passes, which tied for the highest rate in the league. Brady had 88 deep pass attempts, first in the NFL, and Rodgers was second with 74. Both quarterbacks completed 31 deep passes to tie for the league lead. Rodgers had 1,219 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions on those throws. Brady had 1,099 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

· 4.5, 49.3%. Mike Evans had to deal with Marshon Lattimore in New Orleans and now he'll go up against another one of the league's best cover corners in Green Bay. Jaire Alexander allowed just 4.5 yards per target and a 49.3% completion rate when he was targeted as the nearest defender in the regular season, which ranked third and fifth in the league respectively. In the Divisional round, the Rams only targeted Alexander three times, resulting in one reception for a loss of three yards. One difference: While Lattimore shadowed Evans as usual, Alexander has played almost exclusively on the left side of the Packers' defense since Week 11.

· 16.8%/33.3%. We have mentioned repeatedly this week the importance of the Buccaneers' defense putting pressure on Aaron Rodgers, as it did in Week Six. Obviously, the Bucs have shown they can do exactly that, but it won't necessarily be easy. Rodgers enjoyed excellent protection in 2020, with a pressure rate of 16.8% that was his lowest in the five seasons that has been tracked by Next Gen Stats. Rodgers was pressured on more than a quarter of his dropbacks just one time during the 2020 regular season – 33.3% against the Buccaneers in that Week Six contest.

· 17, 16. Devin White made a big difference in his return to action last Sunday after a two-game stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. While his two biggest plays were a third-quarter fumble recovery and a fourth-quarter interception, both of which led to short-field touchdowns, White also brought an unmistakable injury to the defense as a whole. Next Gen Stats credited the second-year linebacker with three "hustle stops" in the game, tied for the most by any player in a postseason game since at least 2016. Next Gen defines a "hustle stop" as one on which the defender travels 20 or more yards to make the tackle. White and Lavonte David are perhaps the NFL's top linebacker hustle duo, as White tied for second in 2020 with 17 hustle stops and David ranked fifth with 16.

3 LINEUP NOTES

· The Buccaneers will be without wideout Antonio Brown, who has served as the primary third receiver alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin since his arrival near midseason. Brown sustained a knee injury in New Orleans and did not recover sufficiently to make the trip to Green Bay. The Buccaneers will look to young receivers Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson to step up in Brown's absence.

· The Packers added cornerback Kevin King to their injury report on Friday when he did not participate due to a back ailment. Though he missed five games in the middle of the season due to a quad injury, King has started all 12 games in which he's played, including the postseason and was on the field for at least 90% of all those contests except for when he got hurt in Week Four. Chandon Sullivan was King's primary replacement in the starting lineup while King was out.

· While the offense will be without Brown, the defense is getting a big contributor back with the activation of defensive lineman Vita Vea from injured reserve. Vea, who hasn't played since suffering an ankle fracture in Week Five, may not jump directly back into a high-snap role but he should join an interior-line rotation with Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Will Gholston.

2 CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY THE PACKERS

The Packers ranked in the league's top five in a variety of offensive categories, including scoring (1st), yards (5th), yards per play (3rd), yards per pass play (2nd), interception percentage (1st) and sacks allowed per pass play (5th). In addition to the NFL leader in touchdown receptions in wideout Davante Adams, the Packers also feature a three-headed backfield led by Pro Bowler Aaron Jones alongside Jamaal Williams and rising rookie AJ Dillon. Green Bay's defense finished with mostly middle-of-the-pack league rankings but was top-10 in sacks and passing yards allowed. Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who actually makes more of a pass-rushing impact when he lines up inside, led the team with 12.5 sacks after getting 13.5 last year in his first season with the team. Green Bay's kicker, Mason Crosby, has not missed a field goal in 2020. Here is a specific challenge on each side of the ball the Buccaneers will face on Sunday in Green Bay.

Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and interior lineman Kenny Clark probably rank as the Packers' top three pass-rushers, but second-year man Rashan Gary is coming on strong. Gary, who was the 12th-overall pick in the 2019 draft, has only started four games in his first two campaigns but his snap count went up dramatically in 2020, to 44% of the defensive plays, and he has quietly been one of Green Bay's most effective pass-rushers on a snap to snap basis. In addition to his 1.5 sacks last weekend against the Rams, the former Michigan star had a career-high seven quarterback pressures on just 21 pass rushes. Overall, Gary finished his second season with a pressure rate of 12.0% on his rushes in 2020, which was the best mark by any Green Bay defender. The Packers may be at their best in terms of rushing the passer when they bump Za'Darius Smith into the inside, put Preston Smith on the same side and then bring in Gary to rush from the opposite edge.