Could Fournette and Jones Be the Key to Offensive Success in Green Bay?

"It helps the whole team when they're just running like that," said wide receiver Mike Evans of Fournette and Jones. "They're two phenomenal backs. They're both really explosive power runners. When they're going, we've been tough to beat. That's been shown all year. When they both have good games, I think we're on the winning end most of the time. When they run the ball well, we win. It helps all of us."

The Bucs really haven't had too many games this season when both Jones and Fournette have been available and heavily involved. The best example during the regular season was probably the Week Seven thrashing of the Raiders in Las Vegas, in which Fournette ran 11 times for 50 yards and Jones got 34 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Most recently, Jones missed time while on the reserve/COVID-19 list and then had to sit out in Washington after aggravating a quad injury. When he returned in New Orleans, the Bucs saw what they could do with both him and Fournette playing at a high level.

"Both of those guys I consider starters, so it's a matter of just getting guys in there and keeping them fresh," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "Who has got the hot hand and that whole thing. I thought 'Ro' had his confidence back and really hit the holes hard. I thought Leonard [also] played outstanding so yeah, it's a heck of a one-two punch and having fresh legs out there all the time."

Getting Fournette and Jones going early in Green Bay could be essential to the offense finding a groove on Sunday, thanks to the style of defense the Packers often play. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Green Bay has used "dime" personnel (six defensive backs) on 49% of their plays, including the postseason, which is the highest rate in the NFL. The Packers have kept six or fewer players "in the box" against opposing offenses on 68% of their defensive snaps, the fourth-lowest rate in the league. Both of those strategies essentially invite teams to run at them between the tackles.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have proved effective at exactly that, running the ball up the gut of the defense. According to Next Gen Stats, Tampa Bay's running backs gained 239 rush yards over expected on runs inside the tackles in 2020, the second-highest total in the league. Center Ryan Jensen, who obviously has a lot to do with that success in the middle, has seen what a difference it can make in recent games.

"Being able to control the line of scrimmage and being able to run the ball efficiently has been huge for us, obviously, in the last five to six, seven weeks," said Jensen. "For us, it just helps open up everything else for the passing game, the play-action, and running the ball and wearing pass-rushers out is always a good thing to do."

Indeed, if the Buccaneers can run the ball effectively between the tackles it will add bite to their play-action game. Overall, Tampa Bay hasn't used the play-action at a high rate, ranking 30th in the league at 18%, but it has been a more common strategy for the team of late, and an effective one.

"Play-action – if you're not running [well], you might as well just go maximum protection and just drop back," said Arians. "When you're running it, that fraction of changing someone's eyes an initial step in the wrong direction gets people open and it makes it easy. So yeah, they go hand in hand."

Unsurprisingly, the Bucs' running backs relish the opportunity to set the tone for the offense, which is known more for its quarterback and incredible array of pass-catchers.

"We love it," said Jones. "Me, the O-line and all the guys always talk about staying balanced. We know what we have out there at quarterback. It's good to keep that balance and be able to impose our will on the defense.