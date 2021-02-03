Bucs Making History with Lori Locust, Maral Javadifar Going into Super Bowl LV

Fast forward to now and that's probably one of the reasons she was able to fit right in. The other reason? Simply because she's qualified. That made her one of the staff right away.

"From day one," said defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers, who Locust assists on a daily basis in her role. "The moment Coach Lo got here she has been one of us from the first meeting, from my first introduction to her, to our first meeting together, to our first meeting with the players, she has stepped in from day one. We don't see her as a woman, we only see her as Coach Lo and she steps in and performs her role admirably."

She also knows how to trash talk when it's needed because what good coach doesn't?

"With our group, you have to have thick skin and she can give it back to them," Rodgers laughed. "It's a give and take and it's all love but she is a welcomed addition and the thing is for me, being the first time having a female assistant, I was like how is this going to be? But you would not know the difference. She just steps in and performs her role and we get on down the road."