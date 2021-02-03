Super Bowl is Personal for Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Buccaneers Secondary

More than the simple vindication of being in the game itself is how the Bucs got here. The secondary had a lot to do with it. Tampa Bay has the most interceptions and most passes defensed of any playoff team this year. Four of those interceptions were by Bucs' defensive backs with three coming from cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting alone. Murphy-Bunting became the first Buccaneer player to have interceptions in three-straight postseason games and tied with Super Bowl XXXVII MVP Dexter Jackson for most total playoff interceptions by a Tampa Bay player. Murphy-Bunting leads all playoff corners in interceptions this season with three and he became the first player period to tally an interception in their first three playoff games since Ed Reed in 2003. The only other players in the Super Bowl era to do so were Aeneas Williams and Jason Sehorn. It's some pretty elite company to be in.

It couldn't have come at a better time for Murphy-Bunting or the Bucs' defense as a whole. Despite going through his ups and downs throughout the season, Murphy-Bunting's 129.7 rating was the best of any corner with a minimum of 350 coverage snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Davis tied for the third-most interceptions of any corner in the regular season.

Then, in the postseason, all the Bucs' corners turned it on. Davis, Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean ranked top 10 in completion percentage among corners with at least 50 coverage snaps. Davis has the third-best rating with 117.8 among the aforementioned qualifiers. This all came with an increase in press coverage – especially in the case of Dean, who has pressed the fifth-most of any corner in the playoffs at a rate of 52.9%, again according to Next Gen Stats. That's a direct contrast to what he did in the regular season, where he led all corners playing off on 79% of his 412 coverage snaps.

This group has evolved and improved to get them to the success they've seen so far in the postseason – and that's due to the confidence the team and staff has in them.