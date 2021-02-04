Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Super Bowl LV Expert Picks

The last game of the most unorthodox NFL season ever will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… at home. Do the experts think that gives the Bucs the edge?

Feb 04, 2021 at 05:47 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

EPSBLV

This one is for all the marbles – and the Vince Lombardi trophy. Super Bowl LV is a historic matchup in so many ways that we've all talked about ad nauseum this week. By now you know that the Buccaneers are the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium but it now begs the question: does it matter?

And it's not like circumstances are normal right now. We're in the middle of a global pandemic and the Super Bowl, as well as the lead-up, looks nothing like we've previously known it. The stadium is locked down. There is a shell of a radio row. Every interview is done virtually and the visiting team Kansas City Chiefs, aren't spending the whole week in Tampa preparing for it like they did in Miami last year. They'll travel mostly as if it's a normal game.

And with much of the fanfare taken away – is it?

I mean, of course it's not. It's still the Super Bowl and there's something to be said about being the last two teams standing. But now we're looking if homefield advantage is a thing. Sure, one end zone inside Raymond James Stadium is painted to say CHIEFS but the pirate ship is still docked in the stadium. It's still a familiar place for this Bucs team. They'll get to sleep in their own beds and practice in their own facility and use their own locker room as the home team just like any other game day. Will that comfort translate on game day to give the Bucs an advantage?

Well, from the looks of it, the experts don't seem to think so.

Related Content

news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Packers

It's Brady vs. Rodgers for the conference title. Which team is headed to Tampa after a Battle Royale in the Frozen Tundra?
news

Postseason Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It's Brady vs. Brees for the third time this season and first time in the playoffs. Who do the experts think is coming out of Sunday with a win?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers will play their first playoff game since 2008 after finishing 11-5, taking on the 7-9 NFC East winners in Washington. Will the team with the better regular season record prevail? See what the experts think.
news

Week 17 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will play their last game of the regular season at home against a division rival. Will they be able to go into the postseason with a win?
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers have a chance to clinch the postseason as they travel to Detroit to take on a dilapidated Lions team. Do the experts think they'll do it?
news

Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers go on the road for the first time in a month to take on a division rival coming off a win at home against the Vikings. Have the Bucs made the experts believers?
news

Week 14 Expert Picks: Vikings vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and Vikings will engage in a Sunday matchup that has wildcard implications – who do the experts think will come out on top?
news

Week 12 Expert Picks: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have perhaps their biggest test of the season this Sunday. Who do the experts think will prevail?
news

Week 11 Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return to primetime during Week 11 – what do the experts think will happen as Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams come to town.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Tampa Bay bounced back on Sunday, completing a season sweep of their division foes. Did the convincing 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers convince the pundits? Check out where the Bucs fall in this week's power rankings.
news

Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Last week, everyone picked the Bucs to win over the Saints. This week, the Bucs have another division opponent – what say the experts now?

Advertising