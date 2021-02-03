Defending Mahomes: What will be the Key Against 'The Kid' According to the Bucs Defense | Carmen Catches Up

"It's good film for us to review and we understand they have a very high-powered offense and a lot of speed on the football field," Suh says of reviewing Week 12 game tape. "I think big plays is what hurt us the most throughout that game, especially downfield. Really allowing the quarterback to get out of the pocket and make big plays. He did that both in the run game and in the pass game. In short yardage gains, he was able to use his feet to get the first down which is unacceptable for us on the defensive side of the ball so we have a lot of things to take from that game and hone in on as well as watch previous film that they've played in their playoff games against 3-4 teams and understanding how they're potentially going to come out against us."