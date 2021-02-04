Tweaking Tom Brady's Game? And His Relationship with Peyton Manning | Carmen Catches Up

Speaking of Manning, he is about to into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot and deservedly so. Brady and Manning have always been connected, whether it's on the same lists in the NFL record books for everything they've done on the field or their close relationship off of it. In fact, Brady most recently just broke Manning's record for most passing touchdowns in the first season with a new team. The 43-year-old had 43 total touchdowns for the Buccaneers in the regular season, 40 of which were through the air, besting Manning's previous record of 37. The pair are top five in most quarterback categories that matter, including most playoff passing touchdowns, all-time passing touchdowns in both regular season and playoffs and most seasons with a playoff game. Brady leads all of those categories but had to go through Manning's records first.

"Peyton was someone that I always just admired as a quarterback, as a leader of a team," said Brady. "Peyton and I are right around the same age – he's a few years older than me – but I always looked up to Peyton because he was a little bit older than me and he was always doing things the right way. His team was always in it. I know our teams had a rivalry against one another. When you went against a Peyton Manning-led team, you were going against [one of the best teams] in the league. It's no real surprise that he'd be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. An amazing player. He took so much on. Like any great quarterback, there's a lot of responsibility that you take on. Everything is a reflection of how you see the game and you want to make sure everyone is on the same page. When everyone is seeing it through the same set of eyes, it's a great way to play football. Working with the coaching staff – ultimately, you're the player on the field. There's no perfect play that can always be called for every defense and the coaches have to trust the quarterback to get it right. I think a guy like Peyton, the coaches – when I think of Coach [Tom] Moore and Coach Clyde [Christensen] that [are] here that were working with Peyton, Coach [Tony] Dungy, they had so much trust in Peyton to get things right and he always did. Then he went on to Denver and had a great career there. I've had the chance to know him for a long time – 20-plus years. Nothing surprises me about him and his accomplishments. He's a tremendous player. We always keep in touch. He's always wishing me well-wishes and so forth and I'm really happy for him."