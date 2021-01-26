How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl

Back in March, the Buccaneers made one of the biggest moves in free agency history, signing quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ away from his home of two decades in New England. A couple more splashes and we all began to look toward the 2020 season and the possibilities that now seemed endless with a talented roster top to bottom and the GOAT leading the way. The 2020-2021 season ended in Tampa, who had been chosen to host Super Bowl LV. And so the talk began: what if?

A team had never played a Super Bowl in its home stadium in the history of the league… until Brady and the Buccaneers turned that "what if?" into a reality. The Bucs not only made the postseason for the first time in over a decade this year, but continued on an unprecedented winning streak that landed them a trip to the Super Bowl in their very own Raymond James Stadium – pirate ship and all. After 21 years in the league: Tom Brady is still managing 'firsts' in his career, and firsts in the history books, for that matter.

With the Kansas City Chiefs win in the AFC title game over the Buffalo Bills, yet another 'first' was born. Super Bowl LV will be the first time in NFL history that the two most recent Super Bowl winning quarterbacks will play each other for the Lombardi. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won it in Miami last year over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The year before that, Brady and the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

And those are just the dominant headlines. There are so many other stories that will emerge come February 7 and below is how you can watch it all unfold.

Matchup:

Kansas City Chiefs (16-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5)

Postseason Record: N/A

All-Time Record: Tampa Bay leads series 7-6

Home record: 4-3

Watch on TV:

Sunday, February 7, 2021

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Television Network: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely (sideline reporters)

Watch on Mobile:

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts: