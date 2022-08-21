Aaron Stinnie Lost to Season-Ending Knee Injury

Stinnie started Saturday's game at right guard, with Goedeke getting his first chance to run with the first team at left guard. Stinnie had replaced Goedeke on the left side in the second half when he went down on a collision with running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Stinnie is listed as the starter at left guard on Tampa Bay's preseason depth chart, but it was Leverett who got the start at that spot in the preseason opener against Miami.

Stinnie's game experience includes an impressive run during the 2020 postseason when he replaced an injured Cappa at left guard and drew significant praise from the coaches as the Bucs rolled all the way to the league title in Super Bowl LV. He also started one game at left guard during the 2021 regular season when Marpet was injured. Leverett played in two regular season games and one playoff contest last year, logging a total of 69 offensive snaps. Goedeke, who played right tackle at Central Michigan before being drafted with the 57th overall pick in April, is just getting his feet wet in the NFL. With second-year man Robert Hainsey expected to start at center in Jensen's place, the rest of the Bucs' depth on the

interior line consists of first-year players John Molchon, Brandon Walton and Sadarius Hutcherson, none of whom have seen any regular-season action.

"We have some depth right now but we're always looking to bring in somebody that can help the team," said Bowls. "So if there's something out there that's available to us that we can get, we'll try to take a shot at it."

The Buccaneers placed three offensive linemen in last year's Pro Bowl but are already without two of them following Marpet's retirement and Jensen's injury. The third, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, left the team's joint practice with the Titans in Nashville early with an apparent oblique injury. His absence would raise the Bucs' concerns about their offensive line significantly, but Bowles indicated on Sunday that Wirfs' injury isn't serious.