Kyle Trask Gets Another Extended Audition

"It's football. It's not always the cleanest," said Trask. "Obviously it wasn't up to our standards today, and all we can do is learn from it and get better. It's football and a lot of stuff is out of our hands. All you can do is keep on playing no matter what happens."

From a purely statistical standpoint, Trask's second outing was worse than his first, but Bowles did not see Saturday's effort as any sort of regression.

"You can't say he took a step back," said the coach. "Sometimes it was the pressure, sometimes they had the routes covered and he was sitting in there. I've got to look at the tape to say whether he played efficient enough. Nobody played efficient on offense – we only had three points. So you can't just put it on the quarterback. There were a lot of factors involved in that."

Trask was under pressure much of the night, absorbing four sacks, two of which caused him to fumble, though both were recovered by the offense. He also had one nice improvisational flip to running back Rachaad White called back on a holding penalty, negating a big gain, and had a pair of deep balls just go off the hands of wide receivers Scotty Miller and Kaylon Geiger. Trask wasn't satisfied with his effort in Nashville but still believes he's making significant progress.

"I think I've shown that I've grown a lot, especially since last year," he said. "It is a very vanilla game plan but we've just got to execute that game plan. We weren't playing to our standards today and all you can do is learn from it.

"No matter how the game's going you still have to lead the offense and make sure everyone's got their head on straight. Personally, I've been feeling a lot more confident every single day, just getting more reps under my belt. I go back and watch the tape, chop it up, get better and move on."

Trask's longest completion of the night came in the third quarter, when he slid up in the pocket to avoid pressure and found rookie wideout Deven Thompkins on a deep crossing route. The throw was perfect, settling into Thompkins' hands over the defender and before the sideline. Trask and Thompkins have frequently hooked up on impressive plays during training camp practices, including the joint ones with Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday's game.

"He's making a lot of plays," said Trask of his young teammate. "He plays with a lot of tenacity and loves to get the ball in his hands. He's always able to get open and he's done a great job so far."