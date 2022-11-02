Updates: Antoine Winfield Jr. Not Yet Cleared from Concussion Protocol

November 2 Updates

Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Wednesday that third-year safety Antoine Winfield Jr. remains in the league's concussion protocol, 10 days after suffering the injury in a Week Seven game at Carolina.

Winfield missed last Thursday's game against Baltimore and cannot return to action until he clears the protocol. He has not practiced since the injury but could conceivably return to the field this week.

"He's making progress," said Bowles. "We'll see how the week goes."