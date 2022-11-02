Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Antoine Winfield Jr. Not Yet Cleared from Concussion Protocol

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of November

Nov 02, 2022 at 01:40 PM
TAMPA, FL - July 25, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headshot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield Jr.

#31 S

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Minnesota

November 2 Updates

Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Wednesday that third-year safety Antoine Winfield Jr. remains in the league's concussion protocol, 10 days after suffering the injury in a Week Seven game at Carolina.

Winfield missed last Thursday's game against Baltimore and cannot return to action until he clears the protocol. He has not practiced since the injury but could conceivably return to the field this week.

"He's making progress," said Bowles. "We'll see how the week goes."

Coming off his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Winfield has been one of the team's most impactful defenders this season. He has combined 39 tackles with five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one interception and two passes defensed.

