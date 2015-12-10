Bucs Hit Play-Calling Groove in Red Zone

Through the first half of the season, the Buccaneers had a 42.9% rate of converting red zone trips into touchdowns, which was among the worst marks in the league at that point. In the last four games, however, the Bucs are nine-for-12 in that situation, an excellent 75.0% rate. In the process, the team has gotten its overall mark in that category up to 52.5%, which still ranks just 21st in the league but is getting close to the team's own benchmark for red zone production.

"Our goal is 55 percent touchdowns in the red zone," said Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter. "You want points every time. In the NFL, [if] you get inside the 20-yardline you should have a field goal in the bag. We had a great week last week – 75 percent. We really should have had 100 percent. We should've made that other play, but we had to settle for the field goal. I think part of it is you learn your players.

Maybe we've calmed down our scheme a little bit. We're a running football team, so we are running it a little bit more. You learn your guys, everybody fits in their role. I think two areas that we have improved a lot this season since those first couple of games are red zone and third down."