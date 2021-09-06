Fully Healthy JPP Promises New Moves in 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded for edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul in the spring of 2018, bringing the former USF star back from New York to his college town. Pierre-Paul immediately rewarded his new team with a 12.5-sack season, becoming the first Buccaneer to hit double-digits in that category since Simeon Rice in 2005.

Pierre-Paul suffered a neck injury in an offseason car accident the following spring, but despite missing six games and taking some time to get back into the flow he still finished the 2019 campaign with 8.5 sacks. Last year, he played in all 20 games, including the playoffs, but had to carefully manage an aching knee, often practicing only once a week. Nevertheless, he led the team with 9.5 sacks in the regular season and had two more in the playoffs.

Needless to say, the Buccaneers have been happy with the results of that trade and have appreciated the production Pierre-Paul has managed to provide even when not at full strength. Of course, they would love to have the healthier 2018 version of their star pass-rusher, all things considered.

Pierre-Paul thinks he can do that one better.

"This is the healthiest I've felt," he said on Monday, with a wide grin. "I feel like JPP from 2010."

That would be the rookie version of JPP, the 15th-overall draft pick who had 4.5 sacks for the Giants while learning the ropes. He then exploded directly to first-team Associated Press All-Pro status the next season with 16.5 sacks for a team that would go on to win Super Bowl XLVI.

Pierre-Paul was the lone Pro Bowl selection on the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl team, marking his first all-star selection since 2012. It's not exactly a late-career renaissance because Pierre-Paul has been steadily productive throughout his career, racking up 89.0 sacks and 159 quarterbach hits in 153 career games. He suffered a severe injury to his right hand in a fireworks accident in the summer of 2015 and played only eight games that season, but has put up at least 7.0 sacks in every season since.