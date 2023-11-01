Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

On Monday, the Buccaneers announced the launch of their player-led Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program which enters its fourth year. The program is part of the team's Social Justice Initiative, a player-inspired program created in 2018 with a $1,000,000 commitment by the Glazer family to break barriers and cultivate racial/social equality. Members of the 2023-24 Social Justice Player Board are current Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., defensive lineman Will Gholston, cornerback Carlton Davis III, guard Nick Leverett and former Bucs guard Ali Marpet.



Monday served as the first session in the program's history in collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, which provided enhanced mentorship instruction to ensure the program fosters a compelling and meaningful impact on youth. Additionally, the 2023-24 program will double the number of students from 25 to 50, with 25 participants from Young Middle Magnet School and Webb Middle School, respectively. As a result, the number of mentors doubled to 50, comprised of a blend of Buccaneers players, staff and "Bigs with Badges" from the Tampa Police Department.

