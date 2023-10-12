Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 12: Mike Evans, Luke Goedeke Show Improvement

After making use of extra recovery time during their bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only had two players who were unable to fully participate in practice due to injury to start Week Six. By Thursday there was only one.

As the Buccaneers prepare for a first-place showdown with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, they are doing so with nearly full participation. Wide receiver Mike Evans did not practice on Wednesday due to the hamstring strain he suffered 10 days earlier, but he returned to the field in a limited fashion on Thursday. Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke was limited by a calf injury to start the week but was a full participant on Thursday.

The Buccaneers did have a second player who was held out of practice on Thursday, but not due to injury. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett missed the workout due to an illness and was added to the injury report.

Here are the entire updated injury reports for both the Buccaneers and the Lions:

Key: