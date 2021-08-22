Rapid Reaction: Titans 34, Buccaneers 3

The Tennessee Titans won the toss to begin the game and elected to defer, putting the ball in the hands of the Bucs offense first. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert got the start for the Bucs but would come up empty on Tampa Bay's first drive of the game.

The Titans, with quarterback Logan Woodside at the helm, would trade a punt right back as the Bucs' defense stopped them inside the Titans' own 30-yard line.

The next series didn't go well for Gabbert or the Bucs' offense. On first down, a bad handoff to Ke'Shawn Vaughn went for no gain. On second down, a low pass to Jaelon Darden was dropped and then on third down, Gabbert was sacked for a loss of eight by the Titans' David Long Jr.

The Bucs then punted and a holding call on Tennessee would back them up to their own 25. Tampa Bay's defense then recorded back-to-back tackles for loss of McNichols to bring up third down and 16 for the Titans. Tennessee wouldn't convert and punted the ball right back with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter.

The next series saw a three-yard loss on first down on a bad snap to Gabbert but then he pulled some heroics on third down, scrambling and completing a 12-yard pass to Darden. It brought up fourth-down and one and the Bucs' went for it but running back Giovani Bernard fell short of the line of gain and the Bucs turned it over on downs.

Tennessee took over at the Bucs' 43-yard line and then were able to get some momentum going as quarterback Matt Barkley took over. They'd be able to take it all the way in on a fourth-and-one play from the five yard line. It was wide receiver Mekhi Sargent on the touchdown reception, making it 7-0 with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.

Another unsuccessful series led to another Bucs' punt and Tennessee took back over at their own 37. They were to midfield in a hurry and got as far as the Bucs' 30 before the Bucs' defense stopped them. Tennessee then took a 10-0 leaf with 10:37 left in the second quarter.