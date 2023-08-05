Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How Luke Goedeke Fits In Bucs Reimagined Offense 

An overview of offensive tackle Luke Goedeke’s new role in the Buccaneers offensive line, solidifying the team’s revamped system in 2023 

Aug 05, 2023 at 02:42 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

230523_TR_OTAs_007
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A new league year means change on NFL rosters and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their offensive line will undergo a shuffle entering the 2023 season. Tampa Bay will undergo modifications to the front unit, following the departure of Donovan Smith and Shaq Mason. The Bucs released longtime starting left tackle, Smith, and reliable veteran, Mason, was traded to Houston for a late-round draft pick. Tampa Bay proceeded to sign a cap-friendly option in Matt Feiler, who has position versatility starting at both guard and tackle. Additionally, Tampa Bay drafted Cody Mauch, a bulldozer out of North Dakota State University in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Cornerstone Tristan Wirfs will switch to the left side of the formation and second-year player Luke Goedeke will revert back to his natural position at right tackle, where he played at Central Michigan. 

Goedeke, Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2022 draft, won the initial starting role at left guard to begin the 2022 slate. He was a two-year starter for the Chippewas in Jim McElwain's zone-blocking scheme at right tackle, filling their vacancy. Goedeke suffered a foot injury in the club's 21-3 loss to the Panthers, thrusting Nick Leverett into the lineup at left guard. 

The coaching staff had begun using both interchangeably during the season at the position and given Leverett's production during Goedeke's absence, he solidified a permanent starting gig in the interior. Goedeke took over at right tackle during the Bucs' Week 18 regular-season finale at Atlanta and had a productive outing. He made the most of the opportunity, garnering a decision from the coaching staff post-draft to move Goedeke full-time to right tackle. After facing a gauntlet of elite three-techniques during the 2022 season, Goedeke endured unfair evaluations in his rookie campaign. Now, he will vie for rejuvenation in 2023 in the Bucs' new offensive system under the direction of Dave Canales. Goedeke embodied resiliency and is ready to bounce back come fall in the trenches. 

Goedeke consistently drove defenders off their spot at the collegiate level and expressed his excitement for a similar opportunity on the horizon. 

"I like getting physical and running off the ball. I think we all do but me personally, I love getting up to the line of scrimmage, driving guys off the ball, getting guys to move lateral and then hitting them with play-action as well off of that," Goedeke stated. "If you see any of the offensive linemen, we speak very highly of this offense we have now…. we already sense the ability that we will have this year with this new offense." 

Tampa Bay's retooled offense will have more movement in 2023 from quarterback scrambles and bootlegs to misdirection, wide zone and mid zone. The latter two will be dictated by the flow of the offensive line moving laterally, setting the tone to create a crease. Manning the right side, Goedeke will look to elevate the Bucs' offense in 2023. With power, a stellar center of gravity and ability to anchor inside in pass protection, Goedeke continues to earn his place as a pro. He possesses the athleticism in pursuit at the second level to clear lanes for rushers, befitting Tampa Bay's reimagined offense.

Related Content

news

To Switch Positions, Tristan Wirfs First Had to Harness His Mind

On Friday, Bucs All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs opened up about the emotional challenges and self-doubt he faced when asked to switch to left tackle in 2023, and how he overcame them with the help of others
news

WR Russell Gage Jr. "Tailored" for Bucs Retooled Offense | Brianna's Blitz 

Russell Gage Jr. continues to work towards peak form post-injury and dishes on the Bucs reimagined offense, a system he has familiarity with
news

In Case You Missed It: August 4, 2023

Top news from the Buccaneers' Week 1 of 2023 Training Camp
news

Rookie Christian Izien Getting Long Look at Slot Corner

Christian Izien, an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers who played safety for much of his collegiate career, is getting a significant amount of first-team work in training camp as the Bucs test out candidates for their wide-open nickel job
news

The Link Between Marrying the Run and Pass 

The tight end position will play a critical role in the Buccaneers retooled offense under the tutelage of Dave Canales
news

Yaya Diaby, Building Pass Rush Repertoire to Unleash Power 

During training camp, rookie OLB Yaya Diaby has made his presence felt with a blend of relentless pursuit and power
news

Bucs QB Competition Gets Tighter 

As training camp continues for the Buccaneers, the head-to-head battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask heats up
news

Rachaad White: Natural "Feel" in Every Run Type 

New Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales dishes on Rachaad White's natural ability in both wide and mid zone, bolstering the offense
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Day 5 

Top highlights during Day Five of Buccaneers' 2023 Training Camp as players underwent their first padded practice
news

Bucs Grind Out First Practice in Pads

Tampa Bay players put on "full dress" for the first time in 2023, dialing up the intensity at training camp as special guests from the military looked on
news

Deven Thompkins: Optimizing Growth Through Speed Processing 

During training camp, second-year wide receiver Deven Thompkins continues to shine between the hashes
Advertising