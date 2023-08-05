How Luke Goedeke Fits In Bucs Reimagined Offense 

A new league year means change on NFL rosters and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their offensive line will undergo a shuffle entering the 2023 season. Tampa Bay will undergo modifications to the front unit, following the departure of Donovan Smith and Shaq Mason. The Bucs released longtime starting left tackle, Smith, and reliable veteran, Mason, was traded to Houston for a late-round draft pick. Tampa Bay proceeded to sign a cap-friendly option in Matt Feiler, who has position versatility starting at both guard and tackle. Additionally, Tampa Bay drafted Cody Mauch, a bulldozer out of North Dakota State University in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Cornerstone Tristan Wirfs will switch to the left side of the formation and second-year player Luke Goedeke will revert back to his natural position at right tackle, where he played at Central Michigan.

Goedeke, Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2022 draft, won the initial starting role at left guard to begin the 2022 slate. He was a two-year starter for the Chippewas in Jim McElwain's zone-blocking scheme at right tackle, filling their vacancy. Goedeke suffered a foot injury in the club's 21-3 loss to the Panthers, thrusting Nick Leverett into the lineup at left guard.

The coaching staff had begun using both interchangeably during the season at the position and given Leverett's production during Goedeke's absence, he solidified a permanent starting gig in the interior. Goedeke took over at right tackle during the Bucs' Week 18 regular-season finale at Atlanta and had a productive outing. He made the most of the opportunity, garnering a decision from the coaching staff post-draft to move Goedeke full-time to right tackle. After facing a gauntlet of elite three-techniques during the 2022 season, Goedeke endured unfair evaluations in his rookie campaign. Now, he will vie for rejuvenation in 2023 in the Bucs' new offensive system under the direction of Dave Canales. Goedeke embodied resiliency and is ready to bounce back come fall in the trenches.

Goedeke consistently drove defenders off their spot at the collegiate level and expressed his excitement for a similar opportunity on the horizon.

"I like getting physical and running off the ball. I think we all do but me personally, I love getting up to the line of scrimmage, driving guys off the ball, getting guys to move lateral and then hitting them with play-action as well off of that," Goedeke stated. "If you see any of the offensive linemen, we speak very highly of this offense we have now…. we already sense the ability that we will have this year with this new offense."