Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 In Case You Missed It: September 1, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news heading into the 2023 regular season

Sep 01, 2023 at 09:23 AM
icymi
Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Click below to view the best content from the week heading into the Buccaneers' 2023 regular season

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Videos of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

View the Bucs Roster in Photos

Here is the full Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Roster

OLB Shaquil Barrett #7
1 / 53

OLB Shaquil Barrett #7

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB K.J. Britt #52
2 / 53

LB K.J. Britt #52

P Jake Camarda #5
3 / 53

P Jake Camarda #5

OLB Yaya Diaby #0
4 / 53

OLB Yaya Diaby #0

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Lavonte David #54
5 / 53

LB Lavonte David #54

CB Carlton Davis III #24
6 / 53

CB Carlton Davis III #24

CB Jamel Dean #35
7 / 53

CB Jamel Dean #35

DB Dee Delaney #30
8 / 53

DB Dee Delaney #30

LB SirVocea Dennis #8
9 / 53

LB SirVocea Dennis #8

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Payne Durham #87
10 / 53

TE Payne Durham #87

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Chase Edmonds #22
11 / 53

RB Chase Edmonds #22

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans #13
12 / 53

WR Mike Evans #13

OL Matt Feiler #71
13 / 53

OL Matt Feiler #71

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Greg Gaines #96
14 / 53

DL Greg Gaines #96

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL William Gholston #92
15 / 53

DL William Gholston #92

OLB Cam Gill #49
16 / 53

OLB Cam Gill #49

WR Chris Godwin #14
17 / 53

WR Chris Godwin #14

G Luke Goedeke #67
18 / 53

G Luke Goedeke #67

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 53

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OL Robert Hainsey #70
20 / 53

OL Robert Hainsey #70

DL Logan Hall #90
21 / 53

DL Logan Hall #90

DB Josh Hayes #32
22 / 53

DB Josh Hayes #32

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Christian Izien #29
23 / 53

S Christian Izien #29

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Rakim Jarrett #18
24 / 53

WR Rakim Jarrett #18

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Calijah Kancey #94
25 / 53

DL Calijah Kancey #94

TE Ko Kieft #41
26 / 53

TE Ko Kieft #41

G Nick Leverett #60
27 / 53

G Nick Leverett #60

G Cody Mauch #69
28 / 53

G Cody Mauch #69

Ben Solomon/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Baker Mayfield #6
29 / 53

QB Baker Mayfield #6

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Zyon McCollum #27
30 / 53

CB Zyon McCollum #27

K Chase McLaughlin #4
31 / 53

K Chase McLaughlin #4

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Kaevon Merriweather #26
32 / 53

S Kaevon Merriweather #26

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Ryan Neal #23
33 / 53

S Ryan Neal #23

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson #98
34 / 53

OLB Anthony Nelson #98

TE Cade Otton #88
35 / 53

TE Cade Otton #88

WR Trey Palmer #10
36 / 53

WR Trey Palmer #10

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Derrek Pitts #38
37 / 53

CB Derrek Pitts #38

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Justin Skule #77
38 / 53

T Justin Skule #77

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie #64
39 / 53

G Aaron Stinnie #64

WR Deven Thompkins #83
40 / 53

WR Deven Thompkins #83

QB Kyle Trask #2
41 / 53

QB Kyle Trask #2

LS Zach Triner #97
42 / 53

LS Zach Triner #97

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9
43 / 53

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9

RB Sean Tucker #44
44 / 53

RB Sean Tucker #44

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21
45 / 53

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21

DL Vita Vea #50
46 / 53

DL Vita Vea #50

T Brandon Walton #73
47 / 53

T Brandon Walton #73

OLB Markees Watts #58
48 / 53

OLB Markees Watts #58

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE David Wells #89
49 / 53

TE David Wells #89

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Devin White #45
50 / 53

LB Devin White #45

RB Rachaad White #1
51 / 53

RB Rachaad White #1

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr. #31
52 / 53

S Antoine Winfield Jr. #31

T Tristan Wirfs #78
53 / 53

T Tristan Wirfs #78

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation at Topgolf

View photos of the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation Event at Topgolf Tampa

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Signage during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Signage during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Emily Mayfield's sneakers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Emily Mayfield's sneakers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Emily Mayfield's sneakers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Emily Mayfield's sneakers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Ronde Barber during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Ronde Barber during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik, Baker and Emily Mayfield, and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik, Baker and Emily Mayfield, and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Emily Mayfield, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Emily Mayfield, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes photos with fans during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes photos with fans during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Tara Battiato during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Tara Battiato during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Signage during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Signage during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 36

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tampa Bay Lightning Players Visit Bucs Practice - August 31

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 8/31/2023 with special guests from the Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht and Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht and Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Haydn Fleury, Anthony Cirelli, Steven Stamkos, and Nick Paul of the Tampa Bay Lightning with General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Haydn Fleury, Anthony Cirelli, Steven Stamkos, and Nick Paul of the Tampa Bay Lightning with General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Nick Paul of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Nick Paul of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Haydn Fleury of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Haydn Fleury of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Victor Hedman, Haydn Fleury, Anthony Cirelli, Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul, and Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning with Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Victor Hedman, Haydn Fleury, Anthony Cirelli, Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul, and Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning with Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Victor Hedman and Haydn Fleury of the Tampa Bay Lightning with Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Victor Hedman and Haydn Fleury of the Tampa Bay Lightning with Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Nick Paul and Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Nick Paul and Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and General Manager Jason Licht after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and General Manager Jason Licht after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos, Haydn Fleury, Nick Paul, Anthony Cirelli, and Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning with Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos, Haydn Fleury, Nick Paul, Anthony Cirelli, and Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning with Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Nick Paul of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Nick Paul of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 and Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 and Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Haydn Fleury, and Nick Paul of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Haydn Fleury, and Nick Paul of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Quarterback John Wolford #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Quarterback John Wolford #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Haydn Fleury of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Haydn Fleury of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Anthony Cirelli, Michael Eyssimont, Haydn Fleury, Nick Paul, Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos, and Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 51

TAMPA, FL - August 31, 2023 - Anthony Cirelli, Michael Eyssimont, Haydn Fleury, Nick Paul, Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos, and Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bucs Cheerleaders Photos from Ravens vs. Bucs Game

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Ravens vs. Bucs game.

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Jason Turner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
123 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
124 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
127 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
128 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
129 / 129

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2023 - Jr. Cheer during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 26-20. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: August 25, 2023

Top news from the last week of Buccaneers 2023 Training Camp
news

In Case You Missed It: August 18, 2023

Top news from the Buccaneers 2023 Training Camp so far
news

In Case You Missed It: August 10, 2023

Top news from the Buccaneers 2023 Training Camp so far
news

In Case You Missed It: August 4, 2023

Top news from the Buccaneers' Week 1 of 2023 Training Camp
news

In Case You Missed It: January 13, 2023

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of Wild Card Round matchup vs the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

In Case You Missed It: January 6, 2023

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 18 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons
news

In Case You Missed It: December 30, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 17 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers
news

In Case You Missed It: December 23, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 16 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals
news

In Case You Missed It: December 16, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 15 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
news

In Case You Missed It: December 9, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 14 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers
news

In Case You Missed It: December 2, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week ahead of the Week 13 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints
Advertising