Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase McLaughlin Looking to Put In "A Good Round" in Kicker Competition

As Chase McLaughlin and Rodrigo Blankenship continue to battle for the Buccaneers' open placekicking job, the competition is more like two golfers working to beat the course

Aug 14, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

230811_KZ_Steelers_Bucs_4398
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp kicker competition has been billed as a "head-to-head battle" between Chase McLaughlin and Rodrigo Blankenship, as if they are two boxers tapping gloves before the opening round. From McLaughlin's point of view, he and Blankenship are more like golfers put together for the final pairing of a tournament. There may be a psychological aspect to playing side by side, but neither one's shots will physically affect the other's efforts.

"In this league – whether you're competing with someone inside the building or outside the building – it's always going to be competing," said McLaughlin as the Buccaneers finished up their third week of camp. "For me, personally, it's kind of like the game of golf: you're competing against yourself and the course more so than anything else. As long as I know that I put in a good round at the end of the day, good things will come."

The Buccaneers will have a new kicker for the first time since 2020 after releasing steady veteran Ryan Succop in March. Succop had a strong three seasons in Tampa, most notably a perfect postseason during the Bucs' four-game run to the title in 2020, but he was not providing much range with his field goals by 2022. The team's first move in the effort to replace Succop was to sign McLaughlin, who was coming off a solid season in Indianapolis and has made 17 of his 21 career kicks from 50 yards and beyond.

After the draft, the Buccaneers also elected to sign Blankenship, another former Colt, thus forming the competition that is taking place now. He and McLaughlin are familiar with this particular setup; they competed for the Colts job in the summer of 2020, trying to replace long-time Indianapolis standout Adam Vinatieri. Blankenship won the job that year, but last season he was replaced after one game by…yep, McLaughlin. The two obviously know each other well and have no problem working on the same field for the same job again. There have only been a few misses between them over the past three weeks.

"It's been going [well], it's been a great competition," said McLaughlin, who noted that both kickers made field goals from beyond 60 yards during OTAs and have succeeded from 58 yards out during training camp. "Rodrigo is a great guy, a great competitor. We've both been hitting them well this camp, so I'm feeling good about it."

During field goal periods in practice, the two kickers generally take turns with a set of four field goal tries from increasing distances. In the preseason games, the plan has been to have them alternate kick by kick, which is how McLaughlin ended up with two extra point attempts and Blankenship with the lone field goal try last Friday against Pittsburgh. All three kicks are good, with the extra points covering 33 yards each and Blankenship's field goal hitting from 35. McLaughlin says the set up for the competition devised by Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong has worked just fine for him.

"Yeah, Keith has been doing a great job," he said. "We've been alternating each kick. I personally don't really have that much of a preference, as long as we stick with something – define a plan and stick with it, that way I can prepare. It makes it the most similar. Throughout a game, you know when a kick is coming up when the drive starts to develop, so yeah, either way is fine with me."

Blankenship has played 22 of his 24 games so far with the Colts. McLaughlin has played 20 games for Indy but has also had regular-season stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Jaguars, Jets and Browns. While they've both had plenty of kicks in domes, they've faced the elements, too. McLaughlin had played two games at Raymond James Stadium before joining the Bucs, one each in college and the NFL. He's had no trouble adjusting to the weather in Tampa, which does occasionally include some strong winds.

"[I have] just been refining the details, trying to get good, consistent contact each time," he said. "[I'm] trying to play the wind and I feel like I've gotten a pretty good grasp of it here. I've kicked in some windy places before so it's nothing new. [I'm] feeling good about it."

McLaughlin has kicked in Buffalo and Green Bay and he definitely got familiar with strong winds while playing at the University of Illinois. Buc fans of a certain vintage will understand how hard that can be. In the final regular season game of Tampa Bay's 2002 Super Bowl season, the team played a game on the Illinois campus while Soldier Field was being renovated in Chicago. The Bucs won 15-0 on a December Sunday night, with the wind howling incessantly and always in the same direction. All 15 points came on Martin Gramatica field goals, all kicked with the wind at his back.

McLaughlin likely won't encounter that kind of wind resistance in Tampa, but the Bucs do play in Green Bay in December. Whether the job eventually goes to him or Blankenship, that kicker will be asked to overcome some obstacles to hold onto it. First, though, he will have to overcome his competitor, and that means beating the course first.

Related Content

news

Joint Practice with Jets to Provide Bucs with Valuable Work Scenarios

The Buccaneers will visit the Jets' training camp on site for one joint practice, which will allow coaches on both sides to script specific situations and players to seek out fresh challenges
news

Zyon McCollum Working to Harness "Controllable Speed"

Buccaneers second-year CB Zyon McCollum has turbo-charged legs but he's learning how to use his speed in a way that creates big plays and avoids big mistakes
news

Five OTHER Position Battles to Watch in Bucs' Preseason Opener

From the slot corner starter to the fourth spot on the wideout depth chart, the Bucs still have a lot to sort through before the regular season and the competition will heat up under the lights on Friday night
news

Jamel Dean: A Day in the Life at Bucs Training Camp 

An-depth documentation inside a day in the life of Buccaneers starting cornerback Jamel Dean during 2023 training camp
news

In Case You Missed It: August 10, 2023

Top news from the Buccaneers 2023 Training Camp so far
news

Quarterback Preseason Shuffle, Offensive Transition & More | Brianna's Blitz 

As training camp approaches, Head Coach Todd Bowles, cornerback Jamel Dean and running back Chase Edmonds discussed a variety of topics ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Steelers
news

Bucs' Toughest Cuts Will Be at Outside Linebacker

After working to build edge-rushing depth throughout the 2023 offseason, the Buccaneers may find themselves with more talented OLBs than they can keep on the active roster when cuts arrive in three weeks
news

Todd Bowles' Preseason Debut a Good Example for Bucs' Rookies

Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles, who coincidentally ignited his own NFL playing career with a pick-six in Tampa Stadium, knows what his team's current crop of rookies will be going through in Friday's preseason opener
news

Devin White Chasing "Best Linebacker" Status Alongside Lavonte David 

Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White details his prioritized area of growth this offseason, fortifying his case of becoming the "face of the position" alongside teammate Lavonte David
news

How Luke Goedeke Fits In Bucs Reimagined Offense 

An overview of offensive tackle Luke Goedeke's new role in the Buccaneers offensive line, solidifying the team's revamped system in 2023 
news

To Switch Positions, Tristan Wirfs First Had to Harness His Mind

On Friday, Bucs All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs opened up about the emotional challenges and self-doubt he faced when asked to switch to left tackle in 2023, and how he overcame them with the help of others
Advertising