Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 28: Two Players Upgraded

The Bucs got defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh back in a full capacity on Thursday after a mostly unchanged practice report.

Oct 28, 2021 at 01:15 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

There wasn't much movement for either team on Thursday's injury report. The Buccaneers got defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh back in a full capacity after Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was dealing with a knee issue. Arians didn't seem too concerned and his status at practice on Thursday confirmed it. Tampa Bay also saw tight end O.J. Howard return in a full capacity after being limited on Wednesday. Veteran defensive tackle Steve McLendon was given a veteran day off. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, inside linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman, three players Arians said could return for Sunday's game in New Orleans, remain limited.

The Saints upgraded wide receiver Deonte Harris to a limited participant after he was sidelined on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Limited Participation

CB Jamel Dean (shoulder/thumb) – Full Participation

CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Did Not Participate

TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Limited Participation

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

OLB Anthony Nelson (elbow) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Limited Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Full Participation

Saints

WR Deonte Harris (hamstring) – Limited Participation

QB Taysom Hill (concussion) – Did Not Participate

CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) – Full Participation

G Andrus Peat (pectoral) – Did Not Participate

DE Payton Turner (calf) – Did Not Participate

RB Dwayne Washington (neck) – Did Not Participate

