Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 28: Two Players Upgraded

There wasn't much movement for either team on Thursday's injury report. The Buccaneers got defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh back in a full capacity after Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was dealing with a knee issue. Arians didn't seem too concerned and his status at practice on Thursday confirmed it. Tampa Bay also saw tight end O.J. Howard return in a full capacity after being limited on Wednesday. Veteran defensive tackle Steve McLendon was given a veteran day off. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, inside linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman, three players Arians said could return for Sunday's game in New Orleans, remain limited.