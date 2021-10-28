Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 28: Two Players Upgraded

There wasn't much movement for either team on Thursday's injury report. The Buccaneers got defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh back in a full capacity after Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was dealing with a knee issue. Arians didn't seem too concerned and his status at practice on Thursday confirmed it. Tampa Bay also saw tight end O.J. Howard return in a full capacity after being limited on Wednesday. Veteran defensive tackle Steve McLendon was given a veteran day off. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, inside linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman, three players Arians said could return for Sunday's game in New Orleans, remain limited.
The Saints upgraded wide receiver Deonte Harris to a limited participant after he was sidelined on Wednesday.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate
ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Limited Participation
CB Jamel Dean (shoulder/thumb) – Full Participation
CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Did Not Participate
TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Full Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Limited Participation
DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
OLB Anthony Nelson (elbow) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate
CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Limited Participation
DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) – Full Participation
Saints
WR Deonte Harris (hamstring) – Limited Participation
QB Taysom Hill (concussion) – Did Not Participate
CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) – Full Participation
G Andrus Peat (pectoral) – Did Not Participate
DE Payton Turner (calf) – Did Not Participate
RB Dwayne Washington (neck) – Did Not Participate