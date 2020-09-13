Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at the Louisiana Superdome. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

﻿Tom Brady﻿. Just because it's painfully obvious doesn't make it irrelevant. Reviews from the practice field and meeting rooms from Brady's teammates and coaches have been unfailingly glowing, and on Friday General Manager Jason Licht said the 43-year-old quarterback has even surprised with his arm strength. But Buccaneer fans want to see Tom Brady play like Tom Brady in a game, in a red and pewter uniform, and especially against a division opponent. The theme of Brady's own media session this week, as he applied it to most topics including the shape of the Bucs' offense with him under center, would be a process that remains in development for some time. That's surely true, particularly under this season's unusual circumstances, but any sort of productive attack that is not turnover prone will be an encouraging start, particularly in New Orleans against the Saints. And yes, of course, the fact that Drew Brees will also be there for a matchup of the two leading quarterbacks in NFL history puts Brady and his opposing passer even more at the center of attention.

﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿. The NFL's 2019 sack leader had 19.5 QB takedowns overall and at least one in 12 of his 16 games in his first season as a Buccaneer. Two of the four games in which he was shut out came against the Saints. New Orleans always has a strong offensive line, and Brees is a master of getting rid of the ball quickly, but Barrett was still not satisfied with his own performance in New Orleans in Week Five last year. Fans can surely forgive one goose egg after Barrett had piled up nine sacks in his first four weeks, but that game has left him determined to be more effective against the Saints this year. He doesn't have to wait long, drawing New Orleans in the Superdome in Week One. Barrett is another player who drew rave reviews during camp, with opposing blockers waxing on about his repertoire of moves and his "slippery" invasions into the backfield. Barrett is out to prove that his breakout season was the beginning of something big and not a fluke, and he'd like to get off to a hot start in Week One.

﻿Scotty Miller﻿. All of the Bucs' young receivers will be worthy of more attention on Sunday if a hamstring strain keeps Mike Evans out of the lineup, but Miller is poised to make an impact regardless. Both he and Justin Watson are likely to see action as the third receiver in the Bucs' "11" packages along with Evans and Chris Godwin, but Miller in particular is a deep threat who seems to have forged a quick connection with Brady. Miller may be small, by NFL standards, and quick but that doesn't mean he's a direct analog for such Patriots slot stars as Julian Edelman and Wes Welker. Rather, the Buccaneers like to use Miller on the outside quite a bit, with Godwin dominating in the slot, because the second-year receiver's top-end speed affects coverages even when the ball doesn't come his way. Miller could end up with all or most of the third-receiver snaps in Week One if Evans is indeed sidelined, because Watson is a more direct replacement in the offense for what Evans does. Miller had just 13 catches as a rookie, but he averaged 15.4 yards per grab and showed the ability to make big plays downfield on multiple occasions.

﻿Devin White﻿. COVID-19 restrictions on NFL traveling parties won't allow White to see as much of New Orleans as he would probably like to, but the former LSU star is sure to be thrilled to be playing in Louisiana anyway. He did not play in last year's game in the Superdome as he was still recovering from his Week Two knee injury. Big things are expected in 2020 from White, who was the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 draft and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in both November and December. White was voted by his peers as a team captain in just his second season as his natural leadership skills have blossomed as he's become more and more comfortable on the field in Todd Bowles' defense. White has a rare skill set that the Buccaneers believe will make him a star defender who can do it all – hunt down ball-carriers, make plays in coverage and even rush the passer. White has set a goal for himself of five interceptions in 2020, though he said he'd be fine substituting in five sacks. Maybe he can do both – running mate Lavonte David did that in 2013 – in which case it won't take long for him to achieve that star status.