Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1 | 2020 Season

It's that time of year again! Football is back after what seemed like an agonizingly long wait following the offseason the Buccaneers had. The hype that has been there since March has certainly impacted where analysts and media pundits rank Tampa Bay now, with many putting the Bucs in the top 10 teams.
That's a drastic shift from last year.
And why wouldn't there be? Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, is now armed with an offensive arsenal that includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, his old buddy Rob Gronkowski, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, running backs LeSean McCoy, Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette and a steady offensive line that added one of the best tackles in this year's draft to its right side.
Not to mention the defense.
After making tremendous strides in the back half of 2019 that saw the Bucs record the most sacks and passes defensed of any team, they picked up right where they left off in this year's training camp. When all is said and done, they could be one of the NFL's top defenses by the end of 2020.
Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.
NFL.com, Dan Hanzus
Rank: 13
NFL Top 5: Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, Saints, Titans
NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (18), Panthers (29)
Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (4)
Rank: 9
NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Saints, 49ers, Steelers
NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (13), Panthers (30)
Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (3)
Rank: 8
NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Saints, 49ers, Titans
NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (16), Panthers (31)
Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (3)
Rank: 9
NFL Top 5: Ravens, Chiefs, Saints, 49ers, Bills
NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (26), Panthers (30)
Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (3)
Rank: 6
NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers, Saints, Seahawks
NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (18), Panthers (28)
Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (4)