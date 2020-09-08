Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1 | 2020 Season

It's that time of year again! Football is back after what seemed like an agonizingly long wait following the offseason the Buccaneers had. The hype that has been there since March has certainly impacted where analysts and media pundits rank Tampa Bay now, with many putting the Bucs in the top 10 teams.

That's a drastic shift from last year.

Not to mention the defense.

After making tremendous strides in the back half of 2019 that saw the Bucs record the most sacks and passes defensed of any team, they picked up right where they left off in this year's training camp. When all is said and done, they could be one of the NFL's top defenses by the end of 2020.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

Rank: 13

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, Saints, Titans

NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (18), Panthers (29)

Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (4)

Rank: 9

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Saints, 49ers, Steelers

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (13), Panthers (30)

Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (3)

Rank: 8

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Saints, 49ers, Titans

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (16), Panthers (31)

Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (3)

Rank: 9

NFL Top 5: Ravens, Chiefs, Saints, 49ers, Bills

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (26), Panthers (30)

Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Saints (3)

Rank: 6

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers, Saints, Seahawks

NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (18), Panthers (28)