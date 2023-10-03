Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 5 across Power Rankings?

Oct 03, 2023 at 07:00 AM
After the Buccaneers' Week 4 victory vs. the Saints, where do various media outlets rank Tampa Bay for the upcoming week?

See the full list of power rankings from major networks.

NFL.com - Eric Edholm

  • Rank: 10
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (18), Falcons (21), Panthers (31)

CBSSports.com - Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 10
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (22), Panthers (31)

The Athletic - Josh Kendall

  • Rank: 10
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Chiefs
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (22), Panthers (30)

USA Today - Nate Davis

  • Rank: 16
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bills, Eagles, Cowboys, Lions
  • NFC South: Falcons (18), Saints (20), Panthers (31)

ESPN

  • Rank: 9
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (18), Falcons (22), Panthers (31)

