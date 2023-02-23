Bucs' New Offense Will Be Simple in Concept, Complex in Delivery

"Number two is focusing on what we control – that is your fundamentals and your attitude," said Canales. "We're going to be a developmentally-minded staff that's looking to develop 'Player A' to 'Player Z.' They are ours until they're not. There is no catering to this guy or that guy. We want everybody to develop their fundamental skills. Then the attitude – it starts with effort. I go back to Pete, from Day One, the very first day of spring and the very first day of camp, we critique effort first. We're looking for people trying really hard. We will get the 'how to,' but we've got to get the 'how much' and 'how fast' going before we can really take a step from there."

Though Carroll's teams have had a reputation as being determined to run the ball, Seattle ranked just 22nd in run-play percentage last season. Despite trading away their long-time franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, the Seahawks put their trust in former journeyman Geno Smith and were rewarded with 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. Canales won't have a specific target number of carries for any given game, but he does want the run game to operate in a way that helps the aerial attack, and vice versa. Some of that has to do with keeping the opposition guessing as to what is coming.

"The third thing is the marriage between the run and pass," said Canales. "That is our identity – things that start looking one way, but end up being different. The thing that is going to help us, without getting into too much detail, is that we're going to do things that are simple in concept but are complex in delivery. What do I mean by that? It's not going to be a lot of plays. It's going to be a few plays out of different personnels and different looks so that our execution stays at a high level there.

"Then we're going to be situationally aware. We are going to be a very smart football team. We're going to know what we are looking at and the situations. The play calls are going to come out based on the specific area of the field. The players are going to be aware of, 'When we get this situation, we should probably only be calling this one or two plays.' They will be in tune with a lot of that stuff, and then of course ready to adjust. The thing that allows you to adjust is not having so much volume. When you keep the package tight then you're able to adjust and make little fine-tuning changes within a gameplan so that they can continue to play fast."

If Canales and company will be judging players on their effort at the very beginning of the process, they will also be stressing a certain attitude at the end.

"And the last part that will be our calling card is 'finish,'" he said. "You'll see linemen running down the field. You'll see [plays like] Geno last year chasing Ken Walker down on runs just trying to get his body in the way, in a smart way to keep himself safe. You're going to see 11 people fly off the ball and really finish – finish drives, finish quarters, finish halves and finish games. It starts in practice. That's the general philosophy of what we will do."

It takes time, of course, to install a new offense and a specific set of core tenets. And Canales is just at the starting point of determining what the strengths and weaknesses of the roster are and what concepts will work best with the players on hand. As he learns those things, he'll be able to gradually build out a robust offense based on those tenets.