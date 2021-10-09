Cam Gill Returns from Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated second-year outside linebacker from injured reserve, making him eligible to see his first regular-season action in 2020. Gill takes the open spot on the Buccaneers' 53-man roster created on Thursday when cornerback Carlton Davis was placed on injured reserve.

Gill initially made Tampa Bay's 53-man roster to start the regular season but was placed on injured reserve the next day due to a calf ailment that also sidelined him for most of training camp. That order of maneuvers was necessary to make him eligible for short-term injured reserve, from which a player can return after missing a minimum of three games. Gill returned to practice last week, opening a 21-day window in which he could practice without counting against the 53-man roster and be activated at any time.

Gill's return gives the Bucs some helpful depth at two spots that have been thinned by injury. First, his presence deepens the edge rush rotation, which has been without 2020 sack leader Jason Pierre-Paul for the last two games. Pierre-Paul was able to get in some practice this week but is still considered questionable for Sunday's game against Miami. Gill saw just 22 snaps on defense last season but did collect his first sack in Super Bowl LV, sharing a takedown of Patrick Mahomes with Ndamukong Suh.

Gill also could help on special teams, which will be without it's most active player this weekend. Defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor was in on 91% of the Bucs' special teams snaps through the first four games but will be sidelined on Sunday by a calf injury. Gill played extensively in the kick-and-cover game last season, too, logging 227 snaps, or 49% of the Bucs' team total.