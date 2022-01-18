Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Tom Brady Speeds It Up Even More | A Next Gen Look at Eagles-Bucs

Next Gen Stats: Tom Brady averaged his fastest 'time-to-throw' in any game this season in the Bucs' Wild Card win over Philadelphia, and that quick passing game worked like a charm

Jan 17, 2022 at 11:07 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

eaglesngs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense has spent the last month or so in constant adjustment mode, and they started their 2021 playoff journey with a victory thanks to yet another adjustment.

What do you do when you're down several of your most dynamic pass-catchers, you're facing a defense that emphasizes eliminating big pass plays and you're All-Pro right tackle goes down with an ankle injury in the first quarter? If you're Tom Brady, you speed up what was already a fast-paced aerial attack. And while the Buccaneers did effectively use some hurry-up sequences in their Wild Card win over Philadelphia on Sunday, what we mean by speeding things up is actually getting the ball out of Brady's hand faster than ever.

Because the Buccaneers have faced a lot of cover two safety shells this season, Brady had already been throwing the ball more quickly than he did last year, when he aired it out a lot more often, ranking third in the league with an average air yards figure of 9.3 per throw according to NFL Next Gen Stats His average time to throw (TTT) from the snap during the 2021 regular season was 2.50 seconds, second among all passers with at least 150 attempts to Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (2.38).

Not only did Tristan Wirfs get knocked out by a leg injury early Sunday, but his replacement, Josh Wells, and Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen were also limping around with leg injuries through most of the contest. Whether or not that was what prompted Brady to speed up his release, that's exactly what he did. Brady's average TTT against the Eagles was 2.17 seconds, his quickest mark in any game this year.

In fact, that 2.17-second average release is the fastest recorded by any quarterback in any game during the 2021 regular season or postseason.

As it happens, the NGS defines "quick passes" as ones released in 2.50 seconds or less, which is exactly Brady's average this year. "In rhythm passes" are thrown between 2.50 and 4.00 seconds and "extended passes" take more than 4.00 seconds to be released. On Sunday, 28 of Brady's 37 pass attempts fell into that "quick pass" category, and most of them were quite successful.

Brady completed 22 of those 28 quick passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, compiling a passer rating of 105.2. He was only pressured once. His average TTT on just those 28 passes was 1.89 seconds, his third fastest in any game this year. That was the eighth time this season that Brady has thrown at least 20 quick passes with an average TTT below 2.00 seconds, and the Buccaneers have won seven of them.

The NGS passing-zone heat map tells the same story as it divides the field into 12 segments. Horizontally it is divided into left, middle and right thirds and vertically it is divided into four zones – passes thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage, passes thrown 1-10 yards in the air downfield, passes thrown 11-20 yards in the air downfield and passes thrown 21 or more yards in the air downfield.

Brady only threw one pass in the entire game that traveled more than 20 yards down the field in the air, and it certainly was a memorable one, as Mike Evans took it in for a 36-yard score. His best zones were in the middle and to the right in the 1-10 yard range. He was 12 of 14 on those passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Brady was also 3-3 for 51 yards when targeting the edges on throws 11-20 yards down the field.

The Eagles didn't want to give up any big plays in the passing game on Sunday, and they really only allowed one, albeit a particularly painful one. They also did a good job of putting pressure on Brady when he held onto the ball just a little longer, hitting him with four sacks. But in the end it didn't matter because for most of the afternoon Brady sped things up, even more than usual, and in this case speed really did kill.

Related Content

news

Bucs Switch Offensive Tactics for Rematch | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

After effectively utilizing heavier packages in a Week 16 win in Charlotte, perhaps prompted by the previous week's rash of injuries, the Bucs returned to high 11 personnel usage this Sunday and made it work as well as it has all year
news

Anatomy of a TD Stunner | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Jets

Tom Brady's 33-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson was a low-percentage play that hinged on a certain combination of routes and a well-timed shoulder fake by the quarterback
news

Bucs Defense Turns Up the Heat | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Panthers

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles turned his pass-rushers loose on Sunday in Charlotte and the result was non-stop pressure on Panthers QBs Cam Newton and Sam Darnold
news

New Orleans Got Pressure with Four | A Next Gen Look at Saints-Bucs

The Saints didn't need to send extra defenders at Tom Brady on Sunday night as they produced a very high pressure rate with a four-man rushing, forcing Brady into a number of difficult throws
news

B.P. Big Play Breakdown | A Next Gen Look at Bills-Bucs

Tom Brady had outstanding protection on the final play of the Bucs' overtime win over Buffalo and Breshad Perriman ran faster than ever to take it all the way to the house
news

Chris Godwin Does It All | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Falcons

Chris Godwin's record-setting performance in Atlanta on Sunday emphasized what has made him so valuable to the Buccaneers' offense for years: his versatility
news

Mike Edwards Finds a New Gear | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Colts

On the play that saved Tampa Bay's 38-31 win over Indianapolis on Sunday, safety Mike Edwards ran faster and farther than he had on any other play this season
news

Early Success on Monday Night | A Next Gen Look at Giants-Bucs

The Buccaneers started Monday night's game with 17 straight "successful plays" and eventually rolled up their usual amount of passing yards by taking what the Giants were giving on defense
news

Heinicke Handles the Pressure | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Football Team

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke led his time to victory over the Buccaneers in Week 10 despite taking five sacks, in large part because he performed well when the Bucs brought extra pass-rushers
news

Three Receivers, Three Approaches | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

The Saints' defense had differing strategies to stop Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Tyler Johnson on Sunday, though none were fully effective
news

Brady & Evans Press Go | A Next Gen Look at Bears-Bucs

Tom Brady and Mike Evans put the dagger in Sunday on the best go route they've dialed up all season, one that took a perfect throw to make a low-percentage play work to perfection
Advertising