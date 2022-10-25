Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Move K.J. Britt to Injured Reserve

An ankle injury sustained on Sunday in Charlotte has forced second-year ILB K.J. Britt to injured reserve, leaving the Buccaneers thin at the position and without one of their most active special teams players

Oct 25, 2022 at 03:35 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

KJ

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed second-year inside linebacker K.J. Britt on injured reserve on Tuesday, the result of an ankle injury he suffered on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The team did not announce a corresponding move and thus has an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Britt's injury leaves the Buccaneers thin at the inside linebacker position, where the only reserve behind starters Lavonte David and Devin White is undrafted rookie Olakunle Fatukasi. The team does have a pair of off-ball linebackers on the practice squad in J.J. Russell, another undrafted rookie, and recently-added fourth-year player Ulysees Gilbert.

Through the first seven games, both David and White have played 100% of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps and thus haven't had to dip into that positional depth yet. However, Britt was one of the team's most active players on special teams. He has played a team-high 141 snaps on special teams, or 79% of the total, and is tied for third on the team with three kick-coverage stops.

Britt must miss at least four games before he will be eligible to return from IR to the active roster.

Related Content

news

Josh Wells Activated from IR, Carlton Davis Downgraded to Out

The Bucs restored some depth to their O-Line on Saturday by activating T Josh Wells but also saw the secondary take a hit with CB Carlton Davis moving from questionable to out on the injury report

news

Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner Activated For Second Week in a Row

With Logan Ryan, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting all sidelined by injuries the Buccaneers have temporarily added to their secondary depth for Sunday's game by elevating CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad

news

Josh Wells Set to Return to Practice

The Bucs have designated T Josh Wells for return from injured reserve, meaning he is likely to be activated within the next three weeks…The team also re-signed TE David Wells to the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Moved to Injured Reserve

Veteran S Logan Ryan will miss at least four games due to the foot injury that has already kept him out of two after the Buccaneers placed him on I.R. on Tuesday

news

DBs Anthony Chesley, Nolan Turner Activated for Bucs-Steelers Game

With their secondary potentially thinned by injuries on Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Buccaneers have elevated third-year CB and rookie S Nolan Turner from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in the game

news

Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

With depth at the position a potential concern in Week Six, the Buccaneers added a third cornerback to their practice squad Wednesday, signing rookie Quandre Mosely, a Kentucky product

news

Bucs Promote OLB Genard Avery to Active Roster

Former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert took his spot on the practice squad

news

Bucs Release ILB Kenny Young

On Monday, Tampa Bay released veteran ILB Kenny Young, who had played on special teams in each of the past four games

news

Bucs Activate Two Practice Squad Receivers for Falcons Game

With three veteran wideouts questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, the Bucs elevated rookies Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins from the practice squad Saturday to give them additional options at the position

news

Bucs Activate Cole Beasley for Second Straight Week

With four of their receivers considered either questionable or doubtful to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, the Buccaneers have elevated veteran pass-catcher Cole Beasley from the practice squad again

news

Kaylon Geiger Returns to Practice Squad

After spending one week on the Bucs' 53-man roster, rookie WR Kaylon Geiger has been re-signed to the practice squad as the team, currently relocated to South Florida, gets ready for onfield preparations

Advertising