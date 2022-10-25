Bucs Move K.J. Britt to Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed second-year inside linebacker K.J. Britt on injured reserve on Tuesday, the result of an ankle injury he suffered on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The team did not announce a corresponding move and thus has an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Britt's injury leaves the Buccaneers thin at the inside linebacker position, where the only reserve behind starters Lavonte David and Devin White is undrafted rookie Olakunle Fatukasi. The team does have a pair of off-ball linebackers on the practice squad in J.J. Russell, another undrafted rookie, and recently-added fourth-year player Ulysees Gilbert.

Through the first seven games, both David and White have played 100% of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps and thus haven't had to dip into that positional depth yet. However, Britt was one of the team's most active players on special teams. He has played a team-high 141 snaps on special teams, or 79% of the total, and is tied for third on the team with three kick-coverage stops.