Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Re-Sign Logan Ryan as Ryan Jensen Heads to I.R.

Veteran safety Logan Ryan has returned to the Buccaneers as anticipated, filling a roster spot created by the move of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to injured reserve

Sep 01, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

logan website

As expected, Logan Ryan's absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters was brief. And, as was also anticipated Ryan Jensen will be out of action for a while.

The Buccaneers re-signed Ryan, the veteran safety who had been released in Tuesday's league-wide cutdown to 53 players per team, on Wednesday afternoon. They opened a roster spot for that move by placing Jensen on injured reserve.

Ryan's temporary release helped the Buccaneers get Jensen through the initial cut to 53, which was necessary to preserve the option of his return from injured reserve during the 2022 season. The Buccaneers know their Pro Bowl center will be out until at least November but do not yet have a full prognosis on the length of his recovery from a training camp knee injury.

The two Ryan-adjacent moves on Wednesday gave the Buccaneers a bit more balance on the 53-man roster after they initially kept 28 players on offense and 22 on defense. That had included 10 offensive linemen with Jensen; now that number is down to a more typical nine. Meanwhile the safety position was bumped up from three players to four and overall the Buccaneers have nine defensive backs on the roster, several of them with positional flexibility.

Ryan signed with the Buccaneers in March after playing two seasons with the New York Giants, where he switched from cornerback to safety. He had previously spent four seasons with the Patriots and three with the Titans, primarily playing cornerback. Overall, he has appeared in 140 regular-season games with 115 starts, recording 705 tackles, 18 interceptions, 95 passes defensed, 13.0 sacks and 14 forced fumbles. In training camp, Ryan saw a good amount of action with the first-team defense when the Bucs kept three safeties on the field in sub packages.

Jensen earned his first Pro Bowl nod at the end of the 2021 season and then signed a second multi-year free agency contract with the Buccaneers in March. He started all 65 games over his first four seasons with Tampa Bay and was a key figure in the NFL's highest-scoring offense over the 2020-21 campaigns. Jensen was hurt on the second day of training camp and has since been replaced in the starting lineup by second-year man Robert Hainsey.

In addition, Tampa Bay signed cornerback Anthony Chesley to the team's practice squad. The Buccaneers also reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., who was waived (injured) by Tampa Bay on August 25.

Chesley arrives in Tampa Bay after spending the majority of the 2021 NFL season on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. He was re-signed by the Colts on January 10, 2022, before being waived on August 30. Since entering the league as a college free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, Chesley has appeared in 12 career games between the Houston Texans (2020) and the Colts (2021), recording five tackles and one fumble recovery. The Coastal Carolina product is a native of Temple Hills, Maryland, and will wear No. 37 for Tampa Bay.

Limited Single Game Tickets are available now! Click here to buy.

View the Bucs 2022 Roster in Photos 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 53-man roster.

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
1 / 53

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Giovani Bernard
2 / 53

Running Back Giovani Bernard

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
3 / 53

Quarterback Tom Brady

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Cameron Brate
4 / 53

Tight End Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt
5 / 53

Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Punter Jake Camarda
6 / 53

Punter Jake Camarda

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden
7 / 53

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Lavonte David
8 / 53

Inside Linebacker Lavonte David

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Carlton Davis III
9 / 53

Cornerback Carlton Davis III

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Jamel Dean
10 / 53

Cornerback Jamel Dean

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Dee Delaney
11 / 53

Cornerback Dee Delaney

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Mike Edwards
12 / 53

Safety Mike Edwards

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Mike Evans
13 / 53

Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi
14 / 53

Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

Running Back Leonard Fournette

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Russell Gage
17 / 53

Wide Receiver Russell Gage

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Luke Goedeke
18 / 53

Guard Luke Goedeke

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston
19 / 53

Defensive Lineman William Gholston

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
20 / 53

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey
21 / 53

Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Logan Hall
22 / 53

Defensive Lineman Logan Hall

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks
23 / 53

Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson
24 / 53

Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Julio Jones
25 / 53

Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Ko Kieft
26 / 53

Tight End Ko Kieft

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Nick Leverett
27 / 53

Guard Nick Leverett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Shaq Mason
28 / 53

Guard Shaq Mason

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Zyon McCollum
29 / 53

Cornerback Zyon McCollum

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Scotty Miller
30 / 53

Wide Receiver Scotty Miller

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
31 / 53

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib
32 / 53

Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Keanu Neal
33 / 53

Safety Keanu Neal

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson
34 / 53

Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches
35 / 53

Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor
36 / 53

Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Cade Otton
37 / 53

Tight End Cade Otton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman
38 / 53

Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Kyle Rudolph
39 / 53

Tight End Kyle Rudolph

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Logan Ryan
40 / 53

Safety Logan Ryan

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith
41 / 53

Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Ryan Succop
42 / 53

Kicker Ryan Succop

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Kyle Trask
43 / 53

Quarterback Kyle Trask

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Long Snapper Zach Triner
44 / 53

Long Snapper Zach Triner

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
45 / 53

Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Vita Vea
47 / 53

Defensive Tackle Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Brandon Walton
48 / 53

Tackle Brandon Walton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Tackle Josh Wells
49 / 53

Offensive Tackle Josh Wells

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Devin White
50 / 53

Inside Linebacker Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Rachaad White
51 / 53

Running Back Rachaad White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

Tackle Tristan Wirfs

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bucs Start 2022 Practice Squad with 14 Returning Players

Veteran DL Deadrin Senat, long-time Buccaneer Ryan Griffin and undrafted rookie WRs Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger are included on the first iteration of this year's practice squad

news

Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves on Tuesday to get down to the regular-season limit of 53 players, including the waiver of WR Tyler Johnson, the release of S Logan Ryan and the placement of CB Rashard Robinson on I.R.

news

Bucs Trade Grant Stuard to Colts

On Tuesday, with the deadline for final roster cuts looming, the Buccaneers sent second-year ILB Grant Stuard to Indianapolis along with a 2023 seventh-round pick, getting back a 2023 sixth-rounder

news

Bucs Sign Genard Avery, Lend Experience to LB Corps

The Buccaneers have added linebacker Genard Avery, who started 12 games for the Eagles last season, to a position that otherwise lacked in experience behind its two outstanding starters

news

Bug Howard Waived as Bucs Get to 80

The Buccaneers waived/injured first-year tight end Bug Howard on Tuesday, making the last move necessary to trim the roster to 80 players by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline

news

Bucs Place Cam Gill, Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve

OLB Cam Gill's Lisfranc injury and G Aaron Stinnie's ACL tear will keep both players off the field for the 2022 season, as the Buccaneers placed them on injured reserve on Monday

news

Bucs Begin Second Round of Roster Cuts

The Buccaneers waived S Troy Warner and released WR Vyncint Smith on Sunday, leaving them with three more moves to make before the Tuesday deadline to get the roster down to 80 players

news

Bucs Bring Back Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib, who started 17 games and produced 12.5 sacks for the Buccaneers during the 2018-19 seasons, has re-signed with Tampa Bay, which is short on OLB depth after a Cam Gill injury

news

Ross Cockrell Among Cuts as Bucs Hit New Roster Limit

The Buccaneers trimmed six players from their preseason roster on Tuesday, including veteran CB Ross Cockrell, as they complied with the new roster limit of 85 men

news

Bucs Add Patrick Laird to Backfield

After losing veteran Kenjon Barner to an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason opener, the Bucs bolstered their offensive backfield with the signing of former Dolphins running back Patrick Laird

news

Rookie Corner Don Gardner Activated from PUP List

The Bucs cleared out their active/physically unable to perform list on Sunday by activating CB Don Gardner, meaning the undrafted rookie can immediately rejoin the team in practice

Advertising