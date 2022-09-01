Bucs Re-Sign Logan Ryan as Ryan Jensen Heads to I.R.

As expected, Logan Ryan's absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters was brief. And, as was also anticipated Ryan Jensen will be out of action for a while.

The Buccaneers re-signed Ryan, the veteran safety who had been released in Tuesday's league-wide cutdown to 53 players per team, on Wednesday afternoon. They opened a roster spot for that move by placing Jensen on injured reserve.

Ryan's temporary release helped the Buccaneers get Jensen through the initial cut to 53, which was necessary to preserve the option of his return from injured reserve during the 2022 season. The Buccaneers know their Pro Bowl center will be out until at least November but do not yet have a full prognosis on the length of his recovery from a training camp knee injury.

The two Ryan-adjacent moves on Wednesday gave the Buccaneers a bit more balance on the 53-man roster after they initially kept 28 players on offense and 22 on defense. That had included 10 offensive linemen with Jensen; now that number is down to a more typical nine. Meanwhile the safety position was bumped up from three players to four and overall the Buccaneers have nine defensive backs on the roster, several of them with positional flexibility.

Ryan signed with the Buccaneers in March after playing two seasons with the New York Giants, where he switched from cornerback to safety. He had previously spent four seasons with the Patriots and three with the Titans, primarily playing cornerback. Overall, he has appeared in 140 regular-season games with 115 starts, recording 705 tackles, 18 interceptions, 95 passes defensed, 13.0 sacks and 14 forced fumbles. In training camp, Ryan saw a good amount of action with the first-team defense when the Bucs kept three safeties on the field in sub packages.

Jensen earned his first Pro Bowl nod at the end of the 2021 season and then signed a second multi-year free agency contract with the Buccaneers in March. He started all 65 games over his first four seasons with Tampa Bay and was a key figure in the NFL's highest-scoring offense over the 2020-21 campaigns. Jensen was hurt on the second day of training camp and has since been replaced in the starting lineup by second-year man Robert Hainsey.

In addition, Tampa Bay signed cornerback Anthony Chesley to the team's practice squad. The Buccaneers also reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., who was waived (injured) by Tampa Bay on August 25.

Chesley arrives in Tampa Bay after spending the majority of the 2021 NFL season on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. He was re-signed by the Colts on January 10, 2022, before being waived on August 30. Since entering the league as a college free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, Chesley has appeared in 12 career games between the Houston Texans (2020) and the Colts (2021), recording five tackles and one fumble recovery. The Coastal Carolina product is a native of Temple Hills, Maryland, and will wear No. 37 for Tampa Bay.