Bucs Players Make School Visits to Kick Off New Year

WHAT: Several Buccaneers players will welcome local kids back to school when they visit Bay area classrooms on September 7. The school visits will mark the kickoff of the team`s game day ticket programs, which involve various players donating 24 tickets to each Buccaneers home game to students who have achieved certain academic and behavioral standards.

Participating players work with select middle schools, including Franklin, Sligh, Stewart, Williams, Dowdell, Progress Village, Madison, Monroe, Oak Grove and MacFarlane Park Alternative, that are among schools targeted by the Hillsborough County School Board as needing mentoring and/or motivational programs. Several players will visit students throughout the school year to monitor their progress and reward game tickets.

WHO: CB Donnie Abraham, C Tony Mayberry and WR Jacquez Green.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 7

SCHEDULE: Abraham Franklin Middle School 10:00 a.m Abraham Sligh Middle School

1:15 p.m. Green Williams Middle School 9:30 a.m.

Green Stewart Middle School 11:00 a.m. Mayberry Progress Village Middle School 11:30 a.m.

CORRECTION: Mayberry will not visit Dowdell Middle School at 9:30 a.m. as originally planned