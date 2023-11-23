Bucs Promote CB Keenan Isaac to Active Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers practiced and conducted their meetings early on Thursday in order to let players and coaches celebrate Thanksgiving with their families. They also had a little bit of roster work to do before heading home.

Rookie cornerback Keenan Isaac got a promotion, as he was signed to the active roster to the practice squad. The team then used that open practice squad spot to bring back tight end David Wells, who had been waived from the 53-man roster in a series of moves on Wednesday. The Buccaneers did not have to make a corresponding move on the active roster because the had placed rookie wide receiver Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve on Wednesday.

All of the moves in Week 12 have been prompted by a string of injuries suffered in the Bucs' Week 11 Game in San Francisco. In addition to Jarrett landing on I.R., the Buccaneers also have four defensive starters – linebackers Lavonte David (groin) and Devin White (foot) and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean – featured prominently on their injury report. Isaac gives the Buccaneers another option at cornerback and J.J. Russell, who was promoted to the active roster on Wednesday, adds depth at linebacker.

Isaac has been on the Bucs' practice squad since the start of the regular season, but he has already played in two games thanks to the game day elevation option. He first joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in May and he played in all three preseason games with two starts, contributing 11 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.