Return of Preseason Games Big for Bucs' Punt Return Battle

Armstrong said Darden has already shown in practice that he has soft hands and catches the ball well on punts, with sudden movements as soon as he has the ball in his hands. The rookie won't get either return job by default, though; he'll have to beat out at least Mickens and potentially some other candidates. But the return of the preseason makes that a more reasonable possibility because the Bucs will be able to see how he handles live situations…all kinds of situations.

"You have to make decisions and you have to manage the game and we'll practice that as much as we can," said Armstrong. "We'll put them in those situations. We'll be in plus-50 punt. He'll have to put his heels on the 10-yard line. That ball is coming down at the eight – do you step back and fair catch that ball at the eight or do you let it hit the ground and roll into the end zone? Those type of decisions have to be made by him. Just little things like that. We'll have to create those situations in practice, and we will and we'll put them in those situations. He'll be prepared for them, it's just a matter of how he reacts to them in a game."

Armstrong also brought up the specter of short or shanked punts and how to deal with them when they're on the ground. Darden does have a good amount of experience returning punts from his college career, but punts are executed differently in the pros which means he'll have to adjust his decision-making to some extent.

"So situations like that, that we're going to talk about with him and put him in those situations in practice, but he's going to have to be able to make those decisions in a game," said Armstrong. "It'll take some time to develop him, but that's everybody. We'll hit enough situations that he should be prepared."

Darden isn't the only member of the Bucs' 2021 draft class who has a path to playing on special teams on Sundays this fall. In fact, Armstrong has his eye on almost all seven players for some kind of role in the kick and return game. That even includes first-round outside linebacker Joe Tryon…if he's allowed to get his hands on Tryon.

"You love everything about Joe – great athlete, smart, can run, [has] size, physical," said Armstrong. "I remember years ago in Chicago I had a guy by the name of Brian Urlacher. They let me use him for four weeks in training camp and every preseason game. Then right after that fourth preseason game, they're like, 'Hey, he's no longer covering kicks.' You love everything about [Tryon]. He's a really sharp kid. I think that he could fit in punt, punt return, kickoff coverage, field goal block, etc."

Third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey would likely be on the placekicking unit if he's active on game days because that crew usually uses all the backup linemen. Sixth-round cornerback Chris Wilcox was mentioned by Armstrong as a candidate to play gunner on punt coverage, and the Bucs have an opening there with the departure of Ryan Smith. And linebackers K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard are already accomplished special-teamers who almost surely play in that phase of the game if they're active on game days.

"Out of the two young linebackers, both do a nice job," said Armstrong. "They have their own particular assets. One is really fast and can run in Stuard. Then K.J. will hit you dead in the mouth. They both play with a lot of energy, tough kids. I like what I see there. They're doing a really good job."

Like Darden, Britt and Stuard should be happy that there is a preseason this year, because it also gives them an opportunity to show what they can do against an actual opponent.